CHL Daily: Remparts collect 50th win

Josh Bloom (VAN) had the overtime winner for North Bay as he completed his hat-trick in a 6-5 win to grab the night’s first star. Traded to the Battalion Nov. 17, Bloom has 52 points (24 goals) in 48 games with North Bay and has hit the 30-goal mark in back-to-back seasons.

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) collected the second star after his three points (2G, 1A) led Halifax to a fourth straight win in an 8-5 victory over Moncton. Dumais leads the QMJHL in points (130) while his 52 goals are third most and is three points shy of taking sole possession of second place in the Mooseheads’ all-time scoring lead.

Etienne Morin’s four points (2G, 2A) earned him the third star despite the Wildcats’ defeat to Halifax. The third highest ranked CHL defencemen for the 2023 NHL Draft, Morin has 20 goals and 65 points and sits fourth in QMJHL scoring among blueliners.

OHL

In addition to Bloom’s heroics for the Battalion, Pasquale Zito (DET) had three assists while Ty Nelson (SEA) added a pair from the blue line as North Bay collected an eighth straight win as they became just the second OHL club to 45 wins.

Carson Rehkopf scored twice while Marcus Vandenberg made 18 saves for his first OHL shutout as Kitchener blanked Kingston 6-0.

Avery Hayes buried his 43rd goal of the season during Peterborough's 5-2 win over Niagara where Samuel Mayer contributed three assists and Tucker Robertson (SEA) chipped in with a pair of helpers as the Petes look to hold onto home ice advantage.

goal of the season during Peterborough’s 5-2 win over Niagara where Samuel Mayer contributed three assists and Tucker Robertson (SEA) chipped in with a pair of helpers as the Petes look to hold onto home ice advantage. Matthew Buckley had three points (2G, 1A) in Oshawa’s 6-3 win versus Mississauga. Cameron Butler (CBJ) and Luke Torrance also each contributed a goal and an assist as the Generals hold a three-point lead over Kingston for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

QMJHL

Gatineau extended its winning streak to 21 games after a 5-1 win over Shawinigan. Tristan Luneau (ANA) had three points (1G, 2A) in the win to move to 79 points, the most by an Olympique d-man in a single season while Riley Kidney (MTL) extended his point streak to 25 games.

Quebec became the first QMJHL club to 50 wins this season after a 5-2 victory over Chicoutimi. Five different players had goals while Nathan Gaucher (ANA) and James Malatesta (CBJ) each had two assists as the Remparts became 50-game winners for the fourth time in franchise history.

In addition to Dumais, Josh Lawrence also had three points (2G, 1A) and surpassed the 300-point plateau in his QMJHL career in the process. Brady Schultz had three helpers from the Halifax blue line.

Maxime Pellerin had three points (2G, 1A) and Mael Lavigne scored twice as Victoriaville secured its 40th win of the season after a 5-3 decision in Rimouski.

win of the season after a 5-3 decision in Rimouski. Eriks Mateiko had the shootout winner as Saint John downed Charlottetown 4-3.

C'est fait ✅ 7⃣9⃣e point de la saison

WHL

Owen Pederson had four points (2G, 2A) to lead Winnipeg to a 6-1 win over Prince Albert. Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) had two goals and an assist in the win as the ICE secured its CHL best 55 th win of the season.

The Hitmen moved closer to securing a playoff berth after a 4-3 win over Medicine Hat as the battle for the final two spots in the Eastern Conference wages on. Carson Wetsch's 10th goal of the year stood as the game-winner as Calgary collected a second straight win.

goal of the year stood as the game-winner as Calgary collected a second straight win. Connor Bedard scored his 70th goal of the season during Regina’s 4-2 win in Saskatoon. Bedard is the first player since Moose Jaw’s Jayden Halbgewachs had 70 in 2017-18 and is the only second WHL player in the last 24 years to reach the milestone.

Adam Mechura and Jake Sloan both scored twice as Tri-City beat Vancouver 5-2 to extend their streak to 4-0-1. The result also guaranteed the Americans will face Prince George in the first round of the WHL Playoffs.

Berkly Catton’s third period goal stood as the game-winner as Spokane beat Everett 3-2.

