Chiasson, Ottavainen and Wheatcroft sign entry-level contracts

Jake Chiasson (SAS), Ville Ottavainen (KIT) and Chase Wheatcroft (PG) have all signed three-year entry-level contracts.

A fourth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2021 NHL Draft Chiasson has recorded 20 goals and 56 points in 68 games this season split between Brandon and Saskatoon.

Ottavainen was the 99th overall pick by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Draft. The Finnish defenceman played one OHL season with Kitchener in 2019-20 where he registered 15 points (four goals) in 53 games.

Wheatcroft, who was an undrafted free agent, penned a deal with the Dallas Stars. Wheatcroft, who also went undrafted into the WHL, is sixth in CHL scoring this season with 105 points while his 47 goals are tied ninth.