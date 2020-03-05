Chiefs’ Beckman becomes first WHL player to hit 100 points in 2019-20

Adam Beckman’s breakout campaign hit its latest major milestone on Wednesday.

Picking up an assist in a 6-2 road win over the Edmonton Oil Kings, the helper moved Beckman to 100 points on the season, counting 44 goals and 56 assists through 60 appearances. With the accomplishment, Beckman becomes the first player from the WHL to reach the 100-point plateau in 2019-20.

Selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, Beckman’s season has seen him follow up on last year’s impressive rookie campaign when he finished just shy of a point-per-game pace in tallying 32 goals and 30 assists across 68 appearances to finish second in scoring among all league freshmen.

In reaching 100 points, Beckman is the first member of the Chiefs to do so since Mitch Holmberg recorded 118 points in 2013-14.

Century Club Leaderboard

1. Marco Rossi (OTT) – 110 points (36 goals and 74 assists) in 53 games

2. Alexis Lafreniere (RIM) – 109 points (35 goals and 74 assists) in 50 games

3. Cole Perfetti (SAG) – 104 points (36 goals and 68 assists) in 58 games

4. Adam Beckman (SPO) – 100 points (44 goals and 56 assists) in 60 games

