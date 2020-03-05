Playoff Picture: Defending champion Huskies return to postseason

The defending Memorial Cup champion Rouyn-Noranda Huskies will look to capture their second-straight title this spring.

Securing their spot following Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Huskies improved to 28-28-2-2 on the season, good for 60 points and second place in the QMJHL’s West Division.

Led by Colorado Avalanche prospect Alex Beaucage who tops the charts with 66 points on the season, Rouyn-Noranda’s roster also counts other key talents including netminder Zachary Emond, a San Jose Sharks prospect, plus veteran forwards in Vincent Marleau and Louis-Filip Cote, all of whom were a part of last year’s championship squad.

In all, this spring marks the ninth consecutive year in which the Huskies have earned a playoff berth.

Playoff Picture Clinching Timeline

Feb. 2 – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Feb. 3 – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Feb. 4 – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Feb. 11 – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Feb. 12 – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Feb. 13 – Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL), Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

Feb. 14 – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Feb. 15 – Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Feb. 16 – Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Feb. 17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Feb. 19 – Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Feb. 20 – London Knights (OHL), Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Feb. 21 – Kitchener Rangers (OHL), Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Prince Albert Raiders (WHL

Feb. 22 – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Feb. 23 – Saginaw Spirit (OHL), Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Feb. 25 – Victoria Royals (WHL)

Feb. 26 – Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL), Vancouver Giants (WHL), Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Feb. 28 – Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

Feb. 29 – Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

Mar. 1 – Windsor Spitfires (OHL), Barrie Colts (OHL), Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL), Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Mar. 3 – Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

Mar. 4 – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)