Caring CHL partners making a difference during pandemic

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to highlight the caring efforts of our valued partners who are truly making a difference in our communities for those in need and supporting various COVID-19 relief programs.

Bauer Hockey

As a company, Bauer has shifted resources to expedite the distribution of crucial face shields directly to healthcare facilities, first responders and government agencies in support of those who are putting their lives on the line daily for the rest of us. With sports currently on hold, they’re working hard to protect those working for a brighter tomorrow and have already delivered tens of thousands of units in just two weeks, with a plan for 2.25 million through the end of May.

Canada Life

Canada Life, IGM Financial and Power Corporation of Canada recently announced a $1 million joint contribution to support crisis relief efforts in our communities. The funding will support immediate needs of local and national foodbanks, which are struggling to cope with increased demand. Canada Life has also donated the $5,000 prize value for their 2020 Memorial Cup Getaway contest to Canadian Blood Services.

Cavendish

Filling freezers with love, a recent Cavendish Farms initiative included the donation of frozen potato products to essential health care workers, as their way of saying thank you to the health care heroes on site in communities like Charlottetown and Summerside, Prince Edward Island. JDI Ltd has also donated $1 million along with some essential products that include over 50,000 packs of frozen potato products, including Cavendish Farms French fries, across seven provinces and states to date.

CCM Hockey

CCM and its roster of NHL players have come together to donate 500,000 masks to Canadian healthcare workers. Together, they arranged for transport, and are coordinating with government authorities to ensure the protective medical gear is distributed to Canadian healthcare workers as early as the week of April 27. All mask donations will be handled by central health officials. CCM is also working to meet the urgent personal protective equipment (PPE) needs of Quebec healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 virus by designing and producing a Full Head Protective Hood in record time.

CIBC

The health crisis is placing extreme pressure on Canadians and their finances. CIBC is helping clients by deferring mortgage payments, providing relief on credit cards and loans, putting in place special support for seniors and persons with disabilities, and increasing donations for charities that are helping those most at risk.

Days Inn

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties with approximately 9,300 hotels across 90 countries, recently announced the launch of its new #EverydayHeroes initiative, offering all essential workers on the front lines of COVID-19 instant complimentary Gold membership upgrades in its award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards®.

Go RVing Canada

The Canadian RV and Camping industry is in a position to offer critical services and temporary accommodations in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The industry has already responded to some requests for assistance from front-line workers and are ready to offer more support.

Hilton

On April 6 Hilton announced their partnership in the donation of up to one million rooms to frontline medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve also just launched a new program to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties around the world called Hilton CleanStay elevating hygiene practices from check-in to check-out for when you’re ready to travel again.

Janes

In these uncertain and challenging times, Sofina Foods understands the essential role the company plays in ensuring the continued supply of safe, quality food to Canadians. All employees are working closely with vendors to ensure they maintain ongoing supply of the ingredients and equipment necessary to continue to manufacture the quality food you enjoy while maintaining all health and safety standards. They are also working with customers to ensure store shelves remain full.

Kia Canada

Kia understands that these are unprecedented times, and want customers to know that they’re covered by combining a don’t pay for 120 day offer on all new models with a finance offer of as low as 0% financing for up to 84 months.

Kubota Canada

Kubota is supporting communities across Canada with the launch of a positive and educational social awareness campaign called #GrowStronger promoting the key benefits of victory gardening from a social distance and helping Canadians grow stronger. In order to help customers continue working, Kubota is also making it easier to get the equipment you need now by offering no payment options for six months when financing a new Kubota.

Lennox

Special Canadian promotions at this time include special financing and huge rebates. Customers can finance a new Lennox system for as low as $62 a month and receive up to $1,600 in rebates on a new Lennox system.

Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax offices are closely following the safety and health recommendations according to Canadian Public Health Services and are working closely with industry resources and the CRA to develop strategies to assist customers in virtually navigating tax needs for the remainder of the tax season, when possible. This would limit or eliminate the need for a physical visit.

Purolator

Purolator employees, customers, and partners have joined Canadians from coast-to-coast to raise awareness about hunger in Canada, and to collect food and funds for food banks by reinvigorating the Purolator Tackle Hunger program. On the frontlines, Purolator is also prioritizing healthcare shipments to flatten the curve by partnering with leading healthcare organizations to deliver COVID-19 testing kits and advanced diagnostics equipment.

Real Canadian Superstore

Dedicated hours for seniors, limiting customers for social distancing, enhanced cleaning, contactless grocery pickup options, enhanced and now priority access for healthcare workers at supermarkets and drugstores are among Real Canadian Superstore initiatives during the pandemic. The President’s Choice Children’s Charity has also released $10 million in grants to program partners nationwide to drive new approaches to giving children safe access to food.

Rogers

Staying in touch with friends and family is especially critical at this time which is why Rogers is supporting customers facing financial uncertainty because of COVID-19. To help you stay connected, Rogers is waiving fees for long distance calling across Canada and data overage fees for at home internet until June 30. Furthermore, Rogers is donating one million meals and raising awareness to help Food Banks Canada continue safely serving Canadians in need through a national campaign.

Saxx Underwear

The time to support one another is now and Saxx would like to show some recognition by offering all front-line workers up to 30% off their orders. Custom care packages are also available so you can surprise someone who deserves a little extra support.

SkipTheDishes

Food continues to be a strengthening bond for many through these difficult times, and Skip is about feeding Canadians. They’re extending support packages for restaurants, and proudly launching a $1 million partnership with Food Banks Canada. Skip continues to be committed to acting responsibly with customer health and safety in mind using contactless delivery that lets you enjoy food from your favourite restaurants with confidence.

Tim Hortons

As Canada’s leading restaurant brand, Tim Hortons has maintained their responsibility not only to serve guests but to protect them and team members during this uncertain time by focusing on take-out, drive-thru and delivery services where available. They’ve also proudly worked with local store owners and coffee trucks to serve free coffee and donuts to thousands of essential workers across hundreds of cities and towns, and will keep visiting as many as they can.

Vaughn Hockey

With the critical shortage of hospital gowns, Vaughn is proud to have the ability to open facilities and quickly switch gears to produce hospital gowns for healthcare providers in need. Vaughn is vigorously producing several thousand gowns in response to the shortage of protective medial clothing due to coronavirus.

Wawanesa

Supporting the communities where policyholders, brokers, and employees live and work is one of Wawanesa’s core values. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve donated $100,000 to food banks in Canada and the United States. As we all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, Wawanesa is taking important and meaningful steps to help policyholders who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Winmar

WINMAR® has the expertise and approved products to help combat COVID-19. Their technicians take extra measures to conduct deep cleaning of high traffic areas using an approved cleaning product, and their team is also ready and fully equipped to respond immediately in your time of need if a COVID-19 case has been confirmed or presumed in your business, workplace or community.