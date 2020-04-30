CHL Playoffs #TBT: Gamache sets playoff points record

In the absence of Canadian Hockey League playoff action in 2020, we take a look back at some of history’s greatest post-season records and achievements.

The CHL’s best single season playoff performer of all-time is Simon Gamache who scored a record 57 points including 22 goals and 35 assists in 21 games for the 2001 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Val-d’Or Foreurs.

Gamache surpassed Alexander Radulov of the 2006 Quebec Remparts who produced 55 points in 23 games despite losing in the league final.

Dale Derkatch holds the Western Hockey League record of 53 points during the 1984 playoffs where he scored 12 goals and 41 assists in 23 games for the Regina Pats who lost in Game 7 of the finals.

The Ontario Hockey League playoff record is shared between Justin Papineau of the 1999 champion Belleville Bulls and Jason Dawe of the 1993 champion Peterborough Petes registering 51 points in 21 games apiece.

Radulov is the only player among those listed above to capture a Memorial Cup title.

