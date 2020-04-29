Hockey Canada Statement on 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

CALGARY, Alta. – Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which was to be hosted Aug. 3-8 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. The following is a statement on behalf of Hockey Canada from Tom Renney, chief executive officer, and Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer:

“The health and safety of players, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers and the general public is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada, and although this was a difficult decision to make, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone involved given the uncertainty at this time.

Hockey Canada is grateful for the continued support of our event partners, including the National Hockey League (NHL), Canadian Hockey League (CHL), Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG), the Red Deer Rebels, Hockey Alberta, the Czech Ice Hockey Association and the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation, as well as the Government of Alberta, the cities of Edmonton and Red Deer, Edmonton Events and Tourism Red Deer. We look forward to returning to the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and will continue to work with our partners to ensure the event will be a success in Alberta in 2022.

Those who have purchased tickets for the 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup through private ticket launches will be contacted by May 15 regarding ticketing options, including a full refund. At this time, Hockey Canada is continuing to work with OEG and the Red Deer Rebels in preparation for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.”