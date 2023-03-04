CHL Daily: Bedard scores four on TSN

CHL Three Stars

Connor Bedard’s sensational season continued Friday as he had four goals to earn the evening’s first star. Bedard led Regina to a come-from-behind 5-3 win over Winnipeg to claim a fifth straight win and their 30th of the season. Bedard’s 58 goals and 119 points leads the CHL.

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) tallied his third shutout of the season to claim the second star after he turned aside all 46 shots he faced in a 3-0 road win over Mississauga. DiVincentiis’ 32 wins leads the OHL and are tied second most in the CHL.

Mats Lindgren (BUF) had a career-high five points (1G, 4A) to take third star honours as Red Deer doubled up Brandon 6-3. Lindgren, who was traded to Red Deer in the offseason after three years in Kamloops, has a career high 10 goals this season from the blue line.

Nightly notes

OHL

The OHL leading Ottawa 67’s pushed its streak to 7-0-1 after a 4-1 win in Kingston and in the process became the fourth CHL club to pass 90 points this season.

Amadeus Lombardi (DET) had three points (2G, 1A) as Flint collected a third straight courtesy of a 4-1 win over Windsor.

Tucker Robertson (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) as Peterborough blanked Niagara 6-0. Liam Sztuska stopped all 23 shots he faced to record his first OHL shutout.

Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) had four points (2G, 2A) and Sasha Pastujov added a pair of goals as Sarnia beat London 6-1 in the Battle of the 402. The Sting are unbeaten in regulation in their previous nine games (7-0-2).

Colby Barlow had a pair of goals to take his season total to 43, the second most in the OHL, in Owen Sound’s 5-2 road win over Hamilton as the Attack made it three straight victories.

Franceso Arcuri (DAL) scored his 42nd goal of the season and Danny Zhilkin (WPG) had 1-1 as Kitchener took down Erie 4-1. The Rangers currently possess the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Ryan McGuire had two goals as Guelph secured a 5-2 road victory versus the Soo to run their win streak to six games.

A pair of goals from Matthew Mania led Sudbury to a 5-1 win over Oshawa as the Wolves got back to .500.

#NHLDraft prospect Colby Barlow netted goals 42 and 43 for the victorious @AttackOHL in Hamilton on Friday 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Gwen7nXYjD — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 4, 2023

QMJHL

Andrew Belchamber, Ethan Gauthier, Jacob Melanson (SEA), Joshua Roy (SEA) and David Spacek (MIN) all had a goal and an assist as Sherbrooke defeated Charlottetown 7-2 to extend its streak to 12-0-1. In the process, Melanson’s point streak hit 22 games, the longest such streak of the QMJHL season.

QMJHL leading Quebec suffered a second consecutive loss after they dropped a 3-2 decision in Shawinigan. Thomas Hebert’s second goal of the season stood as the game-winner with 6:49 left in regulation.

William Veillette had a hat-trick and an assist while Thomas Belgarde and Eliott Simard scored twice as Victoriaville scored a season high 11 goals against Val-d'Or. The win gave the Tigres their 35th victory of the season, the fifth most in the QMJHL.

Maxim Barbashev (NYR), Charles Beaudoin and Connor Trenholm all had three points (1G, 2A) as the Wildcats won 5-2 against Baie-Comeau on the road. Moncton has won three straight to move a game over .500.

Luke Woodworth had four points (2G, 2A) as Drummondville won 6-2 against Blainville-Boisbriand.

Joshua Roy ouvrait la marque ce soir en trouvant une petite ouverture au dessus de l'épaule de Robillard. pic.twitter.com/z22P04i174 — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) March 4, 2023

WHL

Five different skaters had a goal and an assist, while Connor Levis had three points (1G, 2A) as Kamloops took down Kelowna 8-1.

Egor Sidorov scored twice in Saskatoon’s 4-1 win over Moose Jaw as the Blades became just the third WHL club to 40 victories this season.

Seattle had goals from four different players as they secured a 4-1 road win versus Tri-City. Seattle’s 46 wins are the second most in the CHL this year.

Raphael Pelletier and Caden Zaplitny scored twice, Austin Roest had four points (1G, 3A) and Jackson Berezowski hit the 40-goal mark for the second straight season as Everett beat Portland 10-3. The victory was the Silvertips' 30th of the season while they are 7-2-1 over their last 10.

Hudson Thornton became just the second WHL defenceman to 20 goals as he had the game-winner in Prince George's 5-2 victory over Spokane that saw them reach the 30-win mark.

Two goals from Samuel Honzek led Vancouver to a 4-2 win against Victoria while Skylar Bruce and Carson Haynes each tallied two assists.

Brendan Lee had two goals and Tyler MacKenzie had three points (1G, 2A) as Medicine Hat beat Edmonton 5-2 to make it back-to-back wins.

Bryan Thomson stopped 31 shots to register his third shutout of the season as Lethbridge won 3-0 in Prince Albert.

A HUGE block by Tanner Howe leads to Bedard's 🚨🚨🚨🚨 of the game! The @WHLPats take down the top ranked team in the CHL 5-3.@TheWHL | @TSN_Sports | #CHLonTSN pic.twitter.com/QPWT4BswcB — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 4, 2023

