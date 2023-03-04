Three CHL players on the move at NHL Trade Deadline

Josh Bloom (NB), Zach Dean (GAT), Reid Schaefer (SEA) will all be part of new NHL clubs when they attend NHL camps later this year.

Bloom, who started the year in Saginaw before a trade to North Bay, was traded from Buffalo to Vancouver in exchange for former Oshawa and Hamilton forward Riley Stillman. After 19 games with the Spirit, Bloom has 21 goals and 45 points with the Battalion. The Sabres selected Bloom with the 95th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Dean was also involved in a one-for-one deal as the former 30th overall pick in 2021 was moved from Vegas to St. Louis. The Golden Knights received former Moncton star Ivan Barbashev in exchange for Dean, who in 39 games this year with Gatineau has 51 points (24 goals).

Schaefer was moved to Nashville as part of Edmonton’s acquisition of Mattias Ekholm. The 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Schaefer has 24 goals and 48 points with Seattle this year.