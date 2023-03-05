CHLTVGOTW: Five players to watch — Spirit @ Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs (24-31-3) will host the Saginaw Spirit (31-24-3) Sunday afternoon in the CHLTV Game of the Week.

Saginaw sits fourth in the Western Conference but only six points separates them from eighth place as teams jockey for playoff positioning with a dozen or so games left in the regular season.

Kingston, who won 41 games a year ago, are within striking distance of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Fronts are only three points adrift of Oshawa but have lost nine straight entering tonight.

Hunter Haight — Saginaw

After a quiet start to the season in Barrie, Haight has taken off with the Spirit after a December trade.

In 35 games, he has played at a better than point-per-game pace with 38 that includes 14 goals.

After 22 goals as a rookie last year with the Colts, Haight was the 47th overall pick by Minnesota in the 2022 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract with the club Friday.

Hunter Haight making an immediate impact in his @SpiritHockey debut! 😤 pic.twitter.com/2gWYxN2jOu — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 3, 2022

Quinton Burns — Kingston

In his draft year, Burns leads all Frontenacs defencemen in scoring with 24 points.

His 22 assists are the fourth most on the team while he leads the team with 96 penalty minutes.

The 17-year-old is the 37th ranked North American skater ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft and is the 10th ranked CHL defenceman.

Tristan Lennox — Saginaw

Lennox has had an impressive overage season that culminated earlier in the week when he signed his entry-level contract with the New York Islanders.

He’d then back that up with a 59-save shutout Thursday that established a new Spirit franchise record for saves in a shutout.

The Cambridge, Ont., native is tied fourth in OHL wins this year with 23 while his 57 wins are the fifth most in Saginaw history.

Paul Ludwinski — Kingston

Ludwinski’s sophomore OHL season has seen him put up 34 points in 47 games while his next goal will be home 10th of the campaign.

The 39th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Draft, his five power play goals and 11 points on the man advantage leads the Fronts, as do his 406 faceoff wins.

The Toronto native was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft.

LUDWINSKI WINS IT…THEN HITS THE GRIDDY 🔥@NHLBlackhawks prospect Paul Ludwinski ends the shootout for the @KingstonFronts 👀 pic.twitter.com/aUUIaRZZvy — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 11, 2023

Matyas Sapovaliv — Saginaw

Sapovaliv’s second OHL season sees him on pace to set new career highs across all three major offensive categories.

His 22 goals are already a career best while his 46 points are six shy of the 52 he tallied a year ago. Last summer, Sapovaliv was the 48th overall pick by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old was an instrumental part of Czechia’s run to a silver medal at the 2023 World Juniors where he had seven assists in as many games and was subsequently named as one of the top three players on his team.

Setup man 🍎🍎🍎🍎 Matyas Sapovaliv earns Tuesday's #WorldJuniors first ⭐️! pic.twitter.com/YHvUzp7p2o — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 28, 2022

Where to watch

Sunday’s contest can be seen live for free on CHL TV at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.