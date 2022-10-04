Beck signs entry-level contract with Montreal

Mississauga Steelheads centre Owen Beck has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Beck was the 33rd overall pick by Montreal in the 2022 NHL Draft after a standout rookie OHL campaign. The 18-year-old had 21 goals and 51 points in 68 games as he was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team. His 817 faceoffs won were the third most among all OHL skaters.

The Port Hope, ON,. native was also a standout off of the ice, as Beck was named the CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year, an honour he also earned with the OHL.