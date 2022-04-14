Battalion claim Central Division title

The North Bay Battalion have returned to the top of the Central Division for the first time since 2014, claiming the Emms Trophy as Division champions following Thursday’s 3-2 shootout win over the second place Mississauga Steelheads.

Joe Vrbetic was a difference-maker with 24 saves and a three-for-three showing in the shootout while Mitchell Russell scored the deciding shootout marker, giving the Battalion 40 wins for the first time since 2008-09 in Brampton.

The Troops have battled the Steelheads atop the Central all season, with North Bay taking six of the 10 meetings between the two clubs this season. The Battalion have won the last four straight encounters.

This marks the second time the North Bay Battalion have captured the Emms Trophy after first doing so in 2013-14. The Battalion franchise won other Central Division titles in Brampton in 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2009. The North Bay Centennials have their name on the trophy in back-to-back years in 1986 and 1987. The distinction is a nod to late goaltender and founder of the OHA’s Barrie Flyers, Hap Emms. The award was first handed out to the Hamilton Fincups in 1976.

North Bay boasts five different 30-goal scorers in their lineup, with Kyle Jackson (30) coming in as the newest addition to that group on Thursday. Mitchell Russell (38), Matvey Petrov (36), Brandon Coe (34) and Kyle McDonald (34) have helped the Battalion put together the League’s second-best power play while defensively they’ve remained one of three teams to surrender fewer than 200 goals.

The Battalion have one home game remaining in the regular season, coming next Thursday against Oshawa. They make road stops in Barrie (Apr. 9), Sudbury (Apr. 15) and Oshawa (Apr. 17) before embarking on the 2022 OHL Playoffs in pursuit of the franchise’s first championship.