QMJHL Player of the Week | Jordan Dumais (April 11, 2022)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is Halifax Mooseheads winger Jordan Dumais . In three games, the 17-year-old from Ile-Bizard, Quebec scored six goals and added four assists as the Mooseheads went 2-1-0-0 on the week.

On Tuesday night in Sydney, Dumais and his Halifax teammates came out firing on all cylinders, scoring twice and adding an assist in a 9-2 triumph over the Cape Breton Eagles. The sensational second-year forward was named the game’s first star.

On Friday night at home, Dumais would take things up a notch, firing his first career QMJHL hat trick in a 5-3 victory over the Moncton Wildcats. Dumais would be named the first star for the second contest in a row as Halifax ran its winning streak to a season-high four games.

The Mooseheads would end the week on a sour note however, dropping a 13-5 decision to the Quebec Remparts on Saturday night at home. Dumais would be one of the bright spots for the club however, scoring once and adding three helpers in the loss. It would be the fourth consecutive multi-point game for Dumais, who was named second star of the contest.

Dumais, who was selected in the first round, 18th overall, by the Mooseheads at the 2020 QMJHL Draft, currently leads the team in scoring with 84 points in 60 games. He is eligible for selection at the 2022 NHL Draft.

_

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)

Week 9 | Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 : Samuel Johnson (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 10 | Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 11 | Dec. 6 – Dec. 13 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 12 | Dec. 14 – Dec. 19 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 13 | Feb. 4 – Feb. 6 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 14 | Feb. 7 – Feb. 13 : William Dufour (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 15 | Feb. 14 – Feb. 21 : Felix Lafrance (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 16 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 27 : Joshua Roy (Phœnix | Sherbrooke)

Week 17 | Feb. 28 – Mar. 6 : Josh Lawrence (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 7 – Mar. 13 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 19 | Mar. 14 – Mar. 20 : Theo Rochette (Remparts | Québec)

Week 20 | Mar. 21 – Mar. 27 : Jacob Goobie (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 21 | Mar. 28 – Apr. 3 : Nathan Darveau (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 22 | Apr. 4 – Apr. 10 : Jordan Dumais (Mooseheads | Halifax)