Spitfires are 2022 West Division champions

A commanding 7-1 win in Guelph stretched the Windsor Spitfires’ current winning streak to 12, locking up first place in the West Division.

The 43-16-3-3 Spitfires earn their first Bumbacco Trophy as West Division champions since 2010, their second of back-to-back honours that resulted in consecutive Memorial Cup championships. In addition to having their names on the Bumbacco Trophy three times, the Spitfires also won the Emms Division in 1988 and 1980 prior to the League’s realignment.

The Bumbacco Trophy was inaugurated in 1994-95 when the league realigned into three divisions. The award is named after former Soo Greyhounds general manager Angelo Bumbacco.

Scoring a league-high 296 goals under first year head coach Marc Savard, the Spitfires own the League’s third ranked power play and third ranked penalty kill. Their offence has been fuelled by OHL scoring leader and Dallas Stars first round pick Wyatt Johnston, who with 122 points (45-77–122) is having one of the most impressive seasons in Windsor Spitfires history. New York Rangers prospect and captain Will Cuylle has lit the lamp 42 times this season while local product Matthew Maggio has also been steady with 38 goals, and overage winger Daniel D’Amico hit the 30-goal mark on Friday.

The blue line has seen veteran Louka Henault lead OHL defencemen with 64 points (8-56–64) while mid-season addition Andrew Perrott (5-44–49) has logged big minutes on the back end alongside Michael Renwick (11-16–27) and Montreal Canadiens prospect Daniil Sobolev (2-14–16).

Goaltenders Xavier Medina and Matt Onuska have each won 18 games, with the latter playing to an 18-3-1-1 mark since being acquired from the London Knights in January.

The Spitfires have locked up first place in the Western Conference standings with three games to go on their regular season schedule. They closed out the home portion of their schedule on Thursday with their 14th straight win at the WFCU Centre dating back to February 10th. They’ll faceoff on the road against Saginaw, Erie and Guelph the rest of the way.