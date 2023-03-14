Alscher, Kudryavtsev, Masters, McDonald sign ELCS

Marek Alscher (POR), Kirill Kudryavtsev (SOO), Kyle Masters (KAM) and Kyle McDonald (NB) have all signed three-year entry-level contracts.

Alscher, the 93rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, signed with the Florida Panthers. The Czech blueliner has a career high 21 points this season and over the course of two seasons in Portland, has registered 37 points (14 goals) in 115 games.

A seventh-round selection in 2022, Kudryavtsev penned a deal with the Vancouver Canucks. The Russian d-man sits tied 14th in OHL scoring among blueliners with 45 points. The former sixth overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Kudryavtsev has played 130 games for the Soo where he’s recorded 84 points.



Selected 118th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Masters inked his entry-level deal with the Minnesota Wild. Masters, who previously spent three seasons in Red Deer, has had a career year in Kamloops where with 59 points he has shattered his previous career in points of 14. Masters, who’s suited up in 169 career games, sits 10th in WHL scoring among defencemen this year.

McDonald, who went undrafted, signed a free-agent deal with the Dallas Stars. In 40 games this year, McDonald has a career high 31 goals while his 48 points are the fourth most on the Battalion. McDonald, who began his junior career in Windsor, has played 184 OHL games.