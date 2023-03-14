MENU
March 14, 2023

CHL to NHL: Patera wins NHL debut

CHL to NHL jiri patera
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Former Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Jiri Patera made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday.

Patera made 30 saves in a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues to secure his first NHL win his debut. A sixth-round pick in 2017, Patera became the first goaltender drafted by the Golden Knights to win a game.

The 24-year-old played two seasons with the Wheat Kings where he went 46-32-6 with six shutouts, a .913 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA.

As a pro, Patera previously played 56 AHL games with Henderson and also suited up 15 times with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets.

More News
Alscher, Kudryavtsev, Masters, McDonald sign ELCS
22 mins ago
1:30
Meet The Future - Carson Rehkopf
22 hours ago
Mar. 12/23 - BDN (1) WPG (4)
1 day ago
Mar. 12/23 - PG (2) - VAN (3) - OT
1 day ago
Mar. 12/23 - PA (8) - SAS (1)
1 day ago
Mar. 12/23 - SC (3) - MJ (7)
1 day ago