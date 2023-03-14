CHL to NHL: Patera wins NHL debut
Former Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Jiri Patera made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday.
Patera made 30 saves in a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues to secure his first NHL win his debut. A sixth-round pick in 2017, Patera became the first goaltender drafted by the Golden Knights to win a game.
The 24-year-old played two seasons with the Wheat Kings where he went 46-32-6 with six shutouts, a .913 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA.
As a pro, Patera previously played 56 AHL games with Henderson and also suited up 15 times with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets.
