2022-23 Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings: Week 23

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 23 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 23

1. Gatineau Olympiques (44-12-4-2)

2. Seattle Thunderbirds (50-9-1-2)

3. Winnipeg ICE (52-9-1-0)

4. Sherbrooke Phœnix (44-13-3-2)

5. Halifax Mooseheads (45-10-4-3)

6. Quebec Remparts (47-12-1-2)

7. Ottawa 67’s (46-12-3-2)

8. Kamloops Blazers (44-11-4-2)

9. Sarnia Sting (36-17-5-3)

10. North Bay Battalion (43-17-2-1)

HM. Saskatoon Blades (44-14-4-1)

HM. Barrie Colts (38-16-6-2)

HM. Victoriaville Tigres (39-17-1-5)

On an 18-game winning streak, the Gatineau Olympiques take top spot in the rankings for the first time this season. The Olympiques swept a home-and-home against Chicoutimi after an 8-2 win Thursday that was followed by a 4-3 overtime victory where Zach Dean (STL) buried the overtime winner. In a battle between the QMJHL’s top two Western Conference teams, the Olympiques beat Sherbrooke 5-2 Sunday. Gatineau hasn’t lost since Jan. 18 while their 44 wins are tied for the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

The Seattle Thunderbirds collected five of a possible six points last week to remain in the top two for a third straight week. A 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday to Kamloops was followed by two home wins as the T-Birds beat Tri-City 6-3 Friday behind Jared Davidson’s (MTL) hat-trick. On Saturday, Seattle became the second CHL club to 50 wins after a 5-1 victory over Everett.

After three wins this week, the Winnipeg ICE stand pat in the rankings. A 3-1 win over Medicine Hat Tuesday gave the ICE their 50th win of the campaign, the first CHL club to achieve the feat in 2022-23. Ty Nash scored the overtime winner Friday in a 5-4 win over Edmonton while Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) had three points (1G, 2A) Sunday in a 4-1 victory against Brandon. The ICE’s 52 wins and 105 points are the most in the CHL this season.

The Sherbrooke Phœnix saw its 15-0-1 streak end but coupled with a pair of wins see no change in their position. The Phoenix beat Rimouski 5-1 Thursday while Israel Mianscum had a pair of goals Saturday in a 7-4 win over Drummondville. Despite a 5-2 loss to Gatineau Sunday, the Phoenix’s 44 wins are tied for the most in the Western Conference.

With four points last week, there’s no change for the Halifax Mooseheads. Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had three points (1G, 2A) Thursday in a 4-1 win over Acadie-Bathurst but they were shutout 1-0 by the Titan 24 hours later. However, Alexandre Doucet’s (DET) hat-trick Sunday led the Moose to a 6-4 win in Moncton where he passed the 50-goal and 100-point mark in process while Josh Lawrence registered his second straight 100-point campaign. Halifax’s 97 points are tied for the QMJHL lead while their 10 regulation losses are the fewest.

With two wins out of three, the Quebec Remparts remain locked in sixth place. After a 6-3 setback against Baie-Comeau Tuesday, the Remparts collected back-to-back home wins against Rouyn-Noranda. Nicolas Savoie had the game-winner Thursday in a 2-1 win while captain Theo Rochette scored twice Saturday in a 5-1 victory and Zachary Bolduc (STL) reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his career. Quebec’s 97 points are tied for the most in the QMJHL.

The Ottawa 67’s remains the highest ranked OHL club after they claimed a pair of wins last week. They opened a 3-in-3 with a dominant 10-3 victory over Mississauga as 14 different players recorded at least a point while Saturday Brad Gardiner had the game-winner in a 3-2 road win over Niagara. The 67’s dropped a 6-3 decision to Hamilton Sunday but their 46 wins and 97 points continue to lead the OHL.

The Kamloops Blazers enjoyed a very successful week as they collected eight points courtesy of four straight wins. Caeden Bankier (MIN) and Matthew Seminoff (DAL) each had shootout goals in a 3-2 win over Seattle Tuesday while a day later, Jakub Demek (VGK) and Olen Zellweger (ANA) had three points (1G, 2A) in a 7-1 victory against Everett. The Blazers returned home Friday to again beat the Silvertips 6-3 as Fraser Minton (TOR) and Zellweger scored twice while Matthew Kieper shutout the Giants 6-0 Saturday. Winners of six straight, Kamloops’ 44 wins are tied for the third most in the WHL.

The Sarnia Sting continue to trend upwards as they moved their streak to 10-0-1 after back-to-back 6-3 wins. On Friday, the Sting beat the Greyhounds while Nolan Burke’s (NSH) hat-trick Sunday powered them to victory over Kitchener. Sarnia’s 36 wins and 80 points are the third most in the Western Conference.

The North Bay Battalion round out the rankings as they sneak back into the top 10 for the first time since Week 18. Anthony Romani scored twice Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Owen Sound before Charlie Robertson’s 26-save performance shutout Oshawa 3-0 Friday. Not to be outdone, Dom DiVincentiis made 27 saves Sunday to blank London 4-0. On a six-game winning streak, North Bay’s 43 wins are the second most in the OHL this season.

Honourable mentions:

The Saskatoon Blades slide out of the top 10 after winning two of three games last week. Josh Pillar (MIN) had two goals Wednesday in a 5-3 victory versus Swift Current while Conner Roulette (DAL) had a hat-trick Friday in a 6-2 victory over Prince Albert. However, the Raiders claimed an 8-1 win Sunday that ended the Blades’ streak at 11-0-1. Saskatoon’s 44 wins are tied for the third most in the WHL.

The Barrie Colts used a pair of 5-2 wins last week to remain in contention for a top 10 spot. Ethan Cardwell (SJ) had six points (3G, 3A) across both games as the Colts took down London and Sudbury respectively to extend its winning streak to four games. Barrie’s 38 wins and 84 points are third most in the OHL’s Eastern Conference.

Three home wins last week sees the Victoriaville Tigres jump into the honourable mentions again for the first time since Week 18. The Tigres took down Drummondville 3-1 Wednesday while Thomas Belgarde had three points (2G, 1A) Friday in a 5-2 victory over Shawinigan. Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pelletier led the charge Sunday against Blainville-Boisbriand in a 7-2 win as the Tigres win streak hit five games.