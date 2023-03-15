More than 140 CHL alumnus to compete for U Sports University Cup

More than 140 CHL alumnus will compete for the U Sports University Cup later this week that will be held in Charlottetown, PEI.

Former players from the OHL, QMJHL and WHL will suit up for eight teams in a straight elimination tournament that opens Thursday.

UQTR, the defending University Cup champions, will face Saint Mary’s in the first quarterfinal while Concordia will battle UNB shortly after. On Friday, Alberta and Windsor will square off while the day will conclude with the host UPEI Panthers against Calgary.

The Dinos are the tournament’s top seed after they claimed the Canada West crown for the first time since 1995-96. Ontario University Athletics (OUA) champions UQTR are seeded second while perennial contender UNB are ranked third after they won another Atlantic University Sport (AUS) championship.

OUA finalists Windsor are ranked fourth followed by Canada West finalists Alberta.

Concordia, the bronze medallists from the OUA, are seeded sixth while AUS runner-ups SMU are ranked seventh. Hosts UPEI complete the field as the eighth seed.

All eight games from the competition will be webcast live on CBC Sports digital platforms (English) and USPORTS.ca (French). The full schedule will be available throughout the tournament at usports.ca/en/broadcast.

The CHL provides a year’s worth of tuition to a post secondary establishment in Canada or the U.S. for each year a player has played in either the OHL, QMJHL or WHL. With more than $83 million being fed into the education system on behalf of current and graduate players over the course of the scholarship, the CHL continues to be one of the largest provider of scholarships in North America.

More than 15,000 CHL graduates have enrolled in various post secondary institutions across North America while many have continued their hockey careers in U Sports programs across Canada.

149 CHL alumnus to compete for University Cup

University of Calgary Dinos (19)

Arjun Atwal (Saskatoon) • Brendan de Jong (Portland) • Jake Gricius (Portland) • Connor Gutenberg (Brandon) • Connor Horning (Swift Current/Vancouver) • Jadon Joseph (Lethbridge/Regina/Vancouver/Moose Jaw/Kelowna/Tri-City) • Noah King (Swift Current/Spokane) • Dakota Krebs (Tri-City/Calgary) • Josh Maser (Prince George) • Max Patterson (Kootenay/Swift Current/Everett/Seattle) • Matthew Quigley (Portland) • Brodan Salmond (Kelowna/Moose Jaw) • Carl Stankowski (Seattle/Calgary/Winnipeg) • Riley Stotts (Swift Current/Calgary) • Sean Strange (Kamloops) • Carl Tetachuk (Lethbridge/Moose Jaw) • Tyler Upper (Prince George) • Jaeger White (Lethbridge/Everett/Brandon/Medicine Hat/Kootenay) • Zach Wytinck (Brandon/Regina)

UQTR Patriotes (20)

Justin Bergeron (Rouyn-Noranda/Rimouski/Shawinigan) • Felix Boivin (Acadie-Bathurst/Victoriaville/Val-d’Or) • Mathieu Boucher (Rouyn-Noranda) • Louis-Filip Cote (Rouyn-Noranda/Quebec) • Conor Frenette (Victoriaville)• Olivier Garneau (Quebec) • Alexis Gravel (Halifax) • William Grimard (Rimouski/Cape Breton)• Felix Lafrance (Cape Breton/Chicoutimi/Acadie-Bathurst)• Simon Lafrance (Val-d’Or/Victoriaville) • Zachary Lavigne (Chicoutimi)• Jordan Lepage (Halifax/Rimouski/Shawinigan) • Samuel L’Italien (Cape Breton/Acadie-Bathurst/Baie-Comeau) • Felix Lauzon (Victoriaville/Drummondville) • Jeremy Martin (Shawinigan/Victoriaville) • Vincent Milot-Ouellet (Gatineau/Chicoutimi) • David Noel (Chicoutimi/Val-d’Or) • Michael Pellerin (Chicoutimi) • Ludovic Soucy (Rimouski) • Julien Tessier (Saint John/Chicoutimi/Moncton/Val-d’Or)

University of New Brunswick Reds (26)

Camaryn Baber (Saginaw/London) • Nicholas Blagden (Blainville-Boisbriand/Moncton/Saint John) • Noah Carroll (Guelph, Soo) • Macauley Carson (Sudbury) • Benjamin Corbeil (Drummondville/Blainville-Boisbriand/Baie-Comeau) • Brady Gilmour (Saginaw) • Connor Hall (Kitchener) • Colton Kammerer (Sarnia/Hamilton) • Austen Keating (Ottawa) • Kade Landry (Barrie/Hamilton) • Ross MacDougall (Quebec/Cape Breton) • Cole MacKay (Soo) • Kale McCallum (Val-d’Or) • Adam McCormick (Cape Breton/Acadie-Bathurst) • Chris McQuaid (Rouyn-Noranda/Gatineau/Charlottetown) • Cody Morgan (Kingston/Windsor/Flint/London) • Justin Nolet (Sarnia/Kitchener) • Isaac Nurse (Hamilton) • Griffen Outhouse (Victoria) • Mike Petizian (Kitchener) • Simon Pinard (Blainville-Boisbriand/Gatineau) • Samuel Richard (Rouyn-Noranda) • Ryan Roth (Soo/Sarnia) • Tanner Somers (Acadie-Bathurst) • Emmett Sproule (Erie/Peterborough) • Jason Willms (Barrie/London)

University of Windsor Lancers (16)

Robbie Burt (Kingston/Oshawa) • Jordan Chudley (Kootenay/Spokane/Tri-City) • Barrett Dachyshyn (Halifax) • Matt Dorsey (Calgary/Tri-City) • William Ennis (Oshawa) • Nolan Gardiner (Ottawa) • Brady Hinz (Sarnia/Peterborough)

Hunter Holmes (Flint) • Mason Kohn (Kitchener/Saginaw/Oshawa) • Dakota Lund-Cornish (Charlottetown/Sherbrooke/Baie-Comeau/Moncton) • Keegan McMullen (Peterborough/Soo) • Matt McNamara (Peterborough) • Brady Pataki (Sudbury/London) • Anthony Stefano (Peterborough/Windsor/Barrie) • Nathan Torchia (Oshawa/Kitchener) • Holden Wale (Soo/Kitchener)

University of Alberta Golden Bears (21)

Matt Berlin (Spokane/Seattle/Kootenay) • Dawson Davidson (Kamloops/Regina/Saskatoon) • Eric Florchuk (Victoria/Saskatoon/Vancouver) • Jared Freadrich (Regina/Red Deer/Victoria/Portland) • Matt Fonteyne (Everett) • Adam Hall (Lethbridge/Vancouver) • Ryan Hughes (Portland/Saskatoon/Kamloops) • Ethan Kruger (Brandon) • Wyatt McLeod (Edmonton/Saskatoon) • Josh Paterson (Saskatoon/Portland) • Jayden Platz (Edmonton/Tri-City) • Dylan Plouffe (Vancouver/Medicine Hat) • Tyler Preziuso (Medicine Hat/Vancouver) • Josh Prokop (Calgary) • Ethan Sakowich (Red Deer) • Dilan Savenkov (Sherbrooke) • Nick Schneider (Regina/Medicine Hat/Calgary) • Joel Sexsmith (Vancouver/Red Deer) • Jakin Smallwood (Kootenay/Winnipeg) • Curtis Trolley (Peterborough) • Nolan Volcan (Seattle)

Concordia Stingers (22)

Julien Anctil (Sherbrooke) • Mathieu Bizier (Rimouski/Gatineau) • Isiah Campbell (Saint John/Cape Breton/Drummondville/Shawinigan) • Edouard Charron (Drummondville) • Samuel Desgroseilliers (Blainville-Boisbriand/Moncton/Victoriaville) • Simon Dubois (Shawinigan/Rouyn-Noranda) • Christopher Farmer (Chicoutimi/Quebec) • Charles-Antoinie Giguere (Blainville-Boisbriand/Moncton/Baie-Comeau) • Nicholas Girouard (Drummondville/Saint John/Cape Breton) • Kyle Havlena (Blainville-Boisbriand/Cape Breton/Gatineau) •Emile Hegarty-Aubin (Gatineau/Cape Breton) • Jacob Herauf (Red Deer/Victoria) • Tyler Hylland (Blainville-Boisbriand/Cape Breton/Baie-Comeau) • Christopher Inniss (Rimouski/Saint John/Chicoutimi) • Alexander Katerinakis (Blainville-Boisbriand) • Sean Larochelle (Victoriaville/Cape Breton) • Nathan Lavoie (Blainville-Boisbriand) • Jonathan Lemieux (Val-d’Or/Saint John/Moncton) • Phelix Martineau (Cape Breton) • Gabriel Proulx (Cape Breton/Baie-Comeau).• Marcus Tesink (Moncton/Cape Breton/Saint John) • Charles Tremblay (Chicoutimi/Sherbrooke) • Maxime Trepanier (Rimouski/Gatineau/Halifax/Shawinigan)

Saint Mary’s University Huskies (21)

Jaxon Bellamy (Moncton/Sherbrooke/Acadie-Bathurst) • Joel Bishop (Halifax) • Ben Boyd (Charlottetown) • Dennis Busby (Flint) • Andrew Coxhead (Quebec/Rimouski/Gatineau) • Charlie Da Fonseca (Drummondville) • Nathan Dunkley (Kingston/London) • Sam Dunn (Quebec) • Jake Durham (Flint) • Walter Flower (Halifax/Rimouski) • Keith Getson (Charlottetown/Halifax) • Jeremy Helvig (Kingston) • Ben Higgins (Halifax) • Bradey Johnson (Niagara/Hamilton) • Sam King (Charlottetown) • Justin MacPherson (Niagara/Kitchener) • Connor Olson (Moncton) • Cedric Ralph (Guelph) • Dawson Theede (Saint John/Acadie-Bathurst/Gatineau) • Liam Van Loon (Niagara/Hamilton) • Matt Welsh (Charlottetown)

University of Prince Edward Island Panthers (24)

Danil Antropov (Oshawa/Saginaw) • Zac Beauregard (Charlottetown/Halifax) • Matt Brassard (Barrie/Oshawa/Niagara) • Cole Candella (Belleville/Hamilton/Sudbury) • Leon Denny (Shawinigan) • Lucas Fitzpatrick (Shawinigan/Baie-Comeau) • Daylon Groulx (Owen Sound/Ottawa) • Kurtis Henry (Erie) • Logan Kelly-Murphy (Cape Breton) • Troy Lajeunesse (Sarnia/Sudbury/Erie) • Brodie MacArthur (Moncton) • Conor MacEachern (Portland) • Carson MacKinnon (Rimouski/Gatineau) • Jordan Maher (Acadie-Bathurst/Halifax/Charlottetown) • Kyle Maksimovich (Erie/Ottawa) • Kaleb Pearson (Owen Sound) • Jaden Peca (Barrie/Soo) • Andrew Picco (Rimouski/Quebec) • Darian Pilon (Sudbury) • Drake Pilon (Sudbury) • T.J. Shea (Charlottetown) • Ian Smallwood (Saint John/Cape Breton/Acadie-Bathurst) • Ryan Stepien (Saginaw/Kitchener/Oshawa) •Richard Whittaker (London/Mississauga)