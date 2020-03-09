67’s’ Jack Quinn continues to build draft hype in reaching 50-goal plateau

Ottawa 67’s left-wing Jack Quinn has joined exclusive company.

Tallying twice in Sunday’s 8-0 victory over the North Bay Battalion, the pair brought Quinn to 51 goals on the season, making him just the tenth CHL skater in the past 20 years to reach the impressive goal plateau during his NHL Draft season.

With the accomplishment, Quinn joins the likes of OHL talents such as Patrick Kane (London Knights, 62 goals, 2007), Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting, 58 goals, 2008), John Tavares (London Knights, 58 goals, 2009), Jeff Skinner (Kitchener Rangers, 50 goals, 2010), Alex DeBrincat (Erie Otters, 51 goals, 2016), and Arthur Kaliyev (Hamilton Bulldogs, 51 goals, 2019), plus QMJHL greats like Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Oceanic, 66 goals, 2005), and Anthony Mantha (Val-d’Or Foreurs, 50 goals, 2013), and WHL grad Joffrey Lupul (Medicine Hat Tigers, 56 goals, 2002).

Ranked ninth among North American skaters ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft, Quinn has impressed with 87 points on the season, including 12 nights where he has finished with two or more goals.

2019-20 50-Goal Scorers

1. Nick Robertson (PBO) – 55 goals in 46 games

2. Jack Quinn (OTT) – 51 goals in 61 games