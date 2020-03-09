19 CHL alumni help guide Gryphons to Ontario University Athletics title

After finishing as the runner-up last season, the Guelph Gryphons are this year’s winner of the Queen’s Cup, presented annually to the Ontario University Athletics playoff champion.

The Gryphons pulled off the feat after downing the Ottawa Gee-Gees by a 2-1 score in triple overtime on Saturday to punch their ticket to the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup.

Among the champion squad counted 19 Canadian Hockey League graduates, including 11 forwards, seven defencemen, and one goaltender:

Forwards

Mikkel Aagaard, Sudbury Wolves 2016

Connor Bramwell, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2018

Bobby Dow, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2019

Giordano Finoro, Gatineau Olympiques 2019

Luke Kutkevicius, Quebec Remparts 2019

Ted Nichol, Kingston Frontenacs 2018

Ryan O’Bonsawin, Sudbury Wolves 19

Zachary Poirier, Owen Sound Attack 2019

Zach Roberts, Guelph Storm 2019

Marc Stevens, Guelph Storm 2016

Ryan Valentini, Sudbury Wolves 2018

Defencemen

Cole Cameron, Kitchener Rangers, 2019

Ryan Da Silva, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2019

Justin Lemcke, Hamilton Bulldogs 2018

Zach McFadden, Charlottetown Islanders 2015

Jesse Saban, North Bay Battalion 2018

Stephen Templeton, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2018

Matthew Timms, London Knights 2019

Goaltenders

Brendan Cregan, Blainville-Boisbriand, 2019

The eight-team 2020 U SPORTS University Cup features three conference champions, three conference runners-up, the bronze medalist from Ontario University Athletics, as well as the host Acadia Axemen, with tournament play taking place from Mar. 12-15.