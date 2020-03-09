19 CHL alumni help guide Gryphons to Ontario University Athletics title
After finishing as the runner-up last season, the Guelph Gryphons are this year’s winner of the Queen’s Cup, presented annually to the Ontario University Athletics playoff champion.
The Gryphons pulled off the feat after downing the Ottawa Gee-Gees by a 2-1 score in triple overtime on Saturday to punch their ticket to the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup.
Among the champion squad counted 19 Canadian Hockey League graduates, including 11 forwards, seven defencemen, and one goaltender:
Forwards
Mikkel Aagaard, Sudbury Wolves 2016
Connor Bramwell, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2018
Bobby Dow, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2019
Giordano Finoro, Gatineau Olympiques 2019
Luke Kutkevicius, Quebec Remparts 2019
Ted Nichol, Kingston Frontenacs 2018
Ryan O’Bonsawin, Sudbury Wolves 19
Zachary Poirier, Owen Sound Attack 2019
Zach Roberts, Guelph Storm 2019
Marc Stevens, Guelph Storm 2016
Ryan Valentini, Sudbury Wolves 2018
Defencemen
Cole Cameron, Kitchener Rangers, 2019
Ryan Da Silva, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2019
Justin Lemcke, Hamilton Bulldogs 2018
Zach McFadden, Charlottetown Islanders 2015
Jesse Saban, North Bay Battalion 2018
Stephen Templeton, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2018
Matthew Timms, London Knights 2019
Goaltenders
Brendan Cregan, Blainville-Boisbriand, 2019
The eight-team 2020 U SPORTS University Cup features three conference champions, three conference runners-up, the bronze medalist from Ontario University Athletics, as well as the host Acadia Axemen, with tournament play taking place from Mar. 12-15.