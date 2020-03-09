CHL Stats Snapshot – Faceoff Leaders

An often overlooked skill, the ability to have success in the faceoff circle has become more important than ever with many teams emphasizing a puck-possession game. With that in mind, a handful of CHL talents have continuously shown their strength in the dot throughout the 2019-20 campaign:

Bibeau tops the leaderboard

Leading all CHL skaters with an astounding 1,014 faceoff wins on the season – 100 more than the next ranked player – is New York Islanders prospect Felix Bibeau of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

Since joining the Sagueneens in mid-December, Bibeau has matched the prowess he showed in the faceoff circle earlier this season with the Quebec Remparts, providing a 60.6% efficiency in 62 games including 31 appearances with both clubs. Bibeau was also impressive in his most recent outing, Sunday’s 5-1 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in which he won 18 of 24 draws, marking the ninth time this season he has finished at 75% or better in the faceoff circle.

Across the QMJHL, other top pivots include 19-year-old Jacob Gaucher of the Val-d’Or Foreurs who has won 899 faceoffs this season, a total matched by Rimouski Oceanic centre Cedric Pare, who has done so in 64 appearances, three more than Gaucher.

Willms working out for Knights

With an eye toward claiming their fifth league title, the London Knights added reinforcements ahead of this year’s trade deadline, bringing in former Barrie Colts captain Jason Willms, the OHL’s top performer in the dot.

Standing at 865 faceoff wins on the season, Willms’ success in the circle has continued since his early January addition to the Knights, coming away with 286 faceoff decisions through 25 appearances with London, an uptick of more than two points on his 59.6% efficiency rating with the Colts this season. Willms was particularly effective in his most recent showing coming in Sunday’s 3-1 victory versus the Oshawa Generals in which he was the winner of 17 of 22 puck drops.

Beyond Willms, other top faceoff takers from around the OHL include Montreal Canadiens prospect Cam Hillis of the Guelph Storm who stands at 783 faceoff wins on the season followed by San Jose Sharks signee Zach Gallant of the Peterborough Petes who has won 763 faceoffs in 2019-20.

Kastelic building game as overager

Rounding out the top middlemen from across the circuit, Ottawa Senators up-and-comer Mark Kastelic of the Calgary Hitmen is the WHL’s leading faceoff specialist with 854 wins to his credit this season.

Skating in his second season as captain of the Hitmen, Kastelic continues to round out his game in becoming truly proficient in the faceoff circle, winning 61.5% of his attempts this season. That stretch includes seven games this season in which Kastelic has taken 30 or more faceoffs, counting a late February contest versus the Brandon Wheat Kings that saw the Arizona native prevail in 24 of his 33 draws to finish just shy of a 73% success rating in the eventual 3-2 final.

Across the WHL, other top faceoff performers include Saskatoon Blades fourth-year forward Chase Wouters with 818 decisions followed by Portland Winterhawks veteran centre Jake Gricius coming in at 813 faceoff wins on the season.