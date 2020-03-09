Playoff Picture: Bulldogs headed to the dance for fourth-straight season

The Hamilton Bulldogs have qualified for the postseason after regulation losses by the Niagara IceDogs and Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday clinched the team its fourth consecutive berth.

Headlined by Los Angeles Kings prospect Arthur Kaliyev, the dynamic goal scorer has continued to display his offensive wizardry for the Bulldogs throughout the 2019-20 campaign, including Saturday’s 8-6 decision versus the Saginaw Spirit that saw him register his 44th tally of the year that marked his 248th career point, a franchise record.

In all, Kaliyev is one of two NHL drafted prospects on the Bulldogs alongside fellow forward and Arizona Coyotes up-and-comer Jan Jenik, who was scoring more than two points per game before suffering a season-ending injury at the World Juniors. Up front, there is also 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Jan Mysak, who since joining the club in early January has impressed with 25 points through 22 appearances.

Currently fourth place in the OHL’s East Division with a 24-30-7-1 record and 56 points, the Bulldogs return to the playoffs after last spring saw the club fall to the first-place Ottawa 67’s in the opening round.

Playoff Picture Clinching Timeline

Feb. 2 – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Feb. 3 – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Feb. 4 – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Feb. 11 – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Feb. 12 – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Feb. 13 – Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL), Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

Feb. 14 – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Feb. 15 – Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Feb. 16 – Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Feb. 17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Feb. 19 – Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Feb. 20 – London Knights (OHL), Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Feb. 21 – Kitchener Rangers (OHL), Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Prince Albert Raiders (WHL

Feb. 22 – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Feb. 23 – Saginaw Spirit (OHL), Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Feb. 25 – Victoria Royals (WHL)

Feb. 26 – Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL), Vancouver Giants (WHL), Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Feb. 28 – Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

Feb. 29 – Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

Mar. 1 – Windsor Spitfires (OHL), Barrie Colts (OHL), Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL), Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Mar. 3 – Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

Mar. 4 – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Mar. 6 – Saskatoon Blades (WHL), Kelowna Rockets (WHL), Guelph Storm (OHL), Mississauga Steelheads (OHL), Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL), Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

Mar. 7 – Quebec Remparts (QMJHL), Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL)

Mar. 8 – Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)