2023 World Juniors daily: Jan. 4

Two highly-anticipated World Juniors semi-finals will take place from Halifax later today.

Hosts Canada will look to advance to the gold medal game for the third straight year as they continue their quest for a 20th World Juniors title.

2023 World Juniors semi-finals

Czechia vs. Sweden — 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

USA vs. Canada — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

The day ahead:

The first semi-final sees two Group A foes meet once again.

Czechia won the group but their lone blemish in the round-robin was a 3-2 overtime defeat to Sweden. The only team that didn’t suffer a regulation defeat in the group stages, Czechia hammered Switzerland 9-1 in their quarterfinal Monday.

The team’s 33 goals are tied for the most in the tournament, alongside Canada, while their seven goals against are the fewest as they have displayed a combination of elite scoring and tight defence.

Stanislav Svozil continues to lead all d-men in points with eight while four of Czechia’s skaters rank in the Top 10 in tournament scoring.

Svozil puts it right in Szturc’s wheelhouse 🇨🇿 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Az301mjSdg — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 2, 2023

Sweden secured its semi-final berth with a 3-2 win over Finland as Victor Stjernborg scored the game-winner shorthanded with just 1:05 left in regulation.

Czechia finished fourth a year ago and have not medalled since they won bronze in 2005. Sweden hasn’t won gold since 2012 but have won bronze two of the last three years.

Canada advanced to the semis in dramatic fashion as they eliminated Slovakia 4-3 in overtime thanks to Connor Bedard’s sensational winner.

"I saw the one guy kind of make a move and I saw a lane to the net so I tried to make another move. It was kind of instinct and luckily it went in." On a record-setting night, more on 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 goal from Connor Bedard as 🇨🇦 advanced to the semi-finals of the #WorldJuniors. — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 3, 2023

Bedard leads the tournament in goals (8), assists (13) and points (21) in what has been an all-time performance with two games still to play.

Logan Stankoven sits third in scoring with nine points with teammate Dylan Guenther a spot behind.

The USA bludgeoned Germany 11-1 in their quarter after they won Group B. Tyler Boucher, the lone CHL skater on the roster, has three goals and four points in five games.

Canada seeks to become the first team since 2009 to repeat as World Juniors champions while the USA chase their second gold medal in three years.

Wednesday morning will also see Game 2 of the relegation round between Latvia and Austria. Latvia leads the series 1-0 after a 5-2 win Sunday.

Who to watch

Connor Bedard has been featured here on multiple occasions, and rightfully so, but Thomas Milic is vitaly important to Canada’s success as he showed Sunday.

Milic is 3-0-0 with a 1.68 GAA and a .921 save percentage in four games. The Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender stopped 24 shots in their overtime victory against Slovakia that included an incredible double-save on Servac Petrovsky in the extra frame.

The Coquitlam, B.C., native has played 70.6% of the minutes in goal for Canada at the tournament.

CHL leaders

Name Points Country CHL club Connor Bedard 21 Canada Regina Logan Stankoven 9 Canada Kamloops Stanislav Svozil 8 Czechia Regina Jakub Brabenec 7 Czechia Charlottetown Dylan Guenther 7 Canada Edmonon Gabriel Szturc 7 Czechia Kelowna Filip Mesar 6 Slovakia Kitchener Joshua Roy 6 Canada Sherbrooke David Spacek 6 Czechia Sherbrooke Shane Wright 6 Canada Kingston

Where to watch

Both semi-finals are available to watch across all five TSN channels.