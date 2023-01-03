MENU
January 3, 2023

Spitfires acquire two NHL prospects

Matt Tidcombe / CHL

The Windsor Spitfires have acquired Boston Bruins prospect Brett Harrison and Dallas Stars draft pick Jacob Holmes.

The Spits gave up six draft picks to get Harrison from Oshawa while they parted with five draft picks to acquire Holmes from Sudbury.

“Brett is an elite veteran player,” Windsor general manager Bill Bowler said. “He is a prolific scorer that will help our team on both sides of the puck.

“Jacob was the captain of his hockey club and is an NHL drafted player. We think his presence and character will help our group. He is a solid defender that can play in any situation.”

Harrison was the 85th overall pick by the Bruins in the 2021 NHL Draft and has amassed 131 points (64 goals) in 150 games with the Generals. His 33 points this season were tied for the scoring lead in Oshawa.

Holmes was in his second season with Sudbury after a midseason trade from Sault Ste. Marie last season. Over 152 OHL games, the blueliner has scored 13 times. The 19-year-old was the 143rd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

 

