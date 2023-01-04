CHL Daily: Perron’s performance powers Huskies to road win

CHL Three Stars

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2004-born left-wing Mathis Perron is Tuesday’s first star after finishing with three points counting two goals and one assist in a 4-2 road win in Victoriaville. With the feat, Perron now stands at nine goals, a new career best.

Columbus Blue Jackets draftee Luca Del Bel Belluz of the Mississauga Steelheads claims second-star honours after notching his third three-point game of the season in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Oshawa. Del Bel Belluz had two goals and one assist in the hard-battled contest.

Third-star recognition belongs to overage right-wing Jake Poole who tallied twice as the Victoria Royals doubled up on Kelowna for a 4-2 road victory. Poole is currently riding a six-game point streak in which he has collected five goals and four assists.

Nightly notes

OHL

Captain George Diaco played the overtime hero as the London Knights came away with a 3-2 thriller versus Guelph. With the victory, the Knights extended their win streak to seven games.

Overage centre Sahil Panwar tallied twice as the Peterborough Petes defeated Hamilton 5-3 on the road. It marked the sixth-straight win for the Petes.

George's kingdom 🫡 The @LondonKnights captain steps up in overtime to complete the comeback against Guelph on 80's night 📽️ pic.twitter.com/xaJPluC2fs — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 4, 2023

QMJHL

The Rimouski Oceanic scored four unanswered en route to a 6-1 victory over Chicoutimi. Six different skaters found the back of the net for the Oceanic, while overage right-wing William Dumoulin finished with a pair of points.

The Val-d’Or Foreurs doubled up on Blainville-Boisbriand to come away with a 4-2 road win. Veteran netminder William Blackburn stopped 34 shots to record his ninth win of the season.

Voici le but marqué en plein vol par Luka Verreault! ⚾️ 🚨 🌊 #GoNicsGo pic.twitter.com/OmLnNxsDFa — L'Océanic de Rimouski (@oceanicrimouski) January 4, 2023

WHL

Budding blue-liner Grayden Siepmann capitalized just 53 seconds into overtime as the Calgary Hitmen recorded a 3-2 win in Saskatoon. On the season, Siepmann is approaching point-per-game production with seven goals and 24 assists through 34 appearances.

A save from Ethan Buenaventura, a goal from Grayden Siepmann, and the @WHLHitmen run it back in WHOA-vertime! pic.twitter.com/GUj35UU2Mv — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 4, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

