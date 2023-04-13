2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: OHL Round 2 preview

The first round of the OHL Playoffs certainly provided an unforgettable headline.

While the top seed reigned supreme in seven of the eight series, the first round was highlighted by the eighth seeded Kitchener Rangers sweep of the no.1 ranked Windsor Spitfires.

London and Peterborough also swept the first round while just one series reached a pivotal Game 7. Hamilton, the defending J. Ross Robertson Cup winners, fell in six games to Barrie meaning there will be a new OHL champion in 2022-23.

Eastern Conference

(1) Ottawa vs. (4) Peterborough

The 67’s, who led the OHL in wins (51) and points (107) during the regular season, needed five games to eliminate Oshawa. Their only blemish came in overtime in Game 3 while two of their four wins came via a combined 16-0 score. Luca Pinelli led the offensive charge with 12 points over the series while Logan Morrison (SEA) scored seven times. Between the pipes, Max Donoso and Collin MacKenzie each won two games and recorded a shutout each. It’s the second time in the last nine seasons that the 67’s, who have three OHL titles to their name, have advanced past the first round.

Peterborough wasted no time eliminating Sudbury although all four scorelines showcased a tight series. The Petes outscored Sudbury 15-8 although no contest was won by more than two goals. Avery Hayes and Brennan Othmann (NYR) each tallied five points while Hayes’ four goals were a series best. Michael Simpson won all four games between the pipes to own a .933 save percentage. The eight-time OHL champions advanced to the second round for only the ninth time in the last 29 years.

Season series: Ottawa won series 4-2-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — PBO @ OTT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — April 16 — PBO @ OTT — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 3 — April 18 — OTT @ PBO — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 4 — April 20 — OTT @ PBO — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 5* — April 22 — PBO @ OTT — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 6* — April 24 — OTT @ PBO — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 7* — April 25 — PBO @ OTT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(2) North Bay vs. (3) Barrie

The winningest season in Battalion history will continue after a six-game series win over Mississauga. North Bay, who won a franchise best 48 games in the regular season, exchanged home victories with the Steelheads to leave the series at 2-2 before a back-to-back wins pushed the Battalion into the second round. Matvey Petrov (EDM) recorded 10 assists in the series while Kyle McDonald (DAL) scored seven times that included a hat-trick in Game 6. Dom DiVicentiis (WPG) started all six games for the Battalion and tallied a .938 save percentage that included a 37-save shutout in Game 5. North Bay is chasing its first OHL championship this year.

Barrie, OHL champions in 2000, came out victorious over Hamilton as they eliminated the defending champions. The series victory ensured the Colts advanced to the second round for the sixth time in the last 10 seasons as Brandt Clarke’s (LA) 17 points led the charge. The Colts took a 2-0 series lead but after they dropped both road contests in the Steel City, collected two straight wins to reach the second round that was capped with Ethan Cardwell’s (SJ) series clinching goal with 9.9 seconds left in regulation in Game 6.

Season series: North Bay won series 4-1-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — BAR @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — April 16 — BAR @ NB — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 3 — April 18 — NB @ BAR — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Game 4 — April 20 — NB @ BAR — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Game 5* — April 22 — BAR @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 24 — NB @ BAR — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Game 7* — April 25 — BAR @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

Western Conference

(2) London vs. (8) Kitchener

A sweep of Owen Sound ensured the Knights returned to the second round of the OHL Playoffs for the eighth time in 10 seasons. The four-time OHL champions advanced after two shutout wins and a pair of overtime victories over the Attack. Brett Brochu blanked Owen Sound in Game’s 1 and 4 while George Diaco and Ryan Humphrey had the overtime heroics in Game’s 2 and 3 respectively.

Kitchener had the hockey world talking after they became the first eighth seed in OHL history to sweep the no. 1 seed. The Rangers outscored Windsor 20-7 and held the OHL’s leading scorer, Matthew Maggio (NYI), to just one goal in four games. Mitchell Martin had six points during the series while Reid Valade led the way with four goals. In all, 16 different skaters registered at least one point for the four-time OHL winners.

Season series: London won series 5-1-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 13 — KIT @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — April 14 — KIT @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 3 — April 16 — LDN @ KIT — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 4 — April 18 — LDN @ KIT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 20 — KIT @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 23 — LDN @ KIT — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 7* — April 25 — KIT @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(3) Sarnia vs. (4) Saginaw

A quest for a maiden OHL title continues for the Sting after they eliminated Guelph in six games to reach the second round for just the second time in 13 seasons. The Sting built a commanding 3-0 lead and despite back-to-back hiccups in Game’s 4 and 5, Nolan Burke (NSH) ensured there would be no collapse with the overtime winner in Game 6. Burke’s eight points led the Sting while Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ), Sasha Pastujov (ANA) and Ty Voit (TOR) all had seven points.

In an all-American matchup, the Spirit got the best of Flint in Game 7 as Matyas Sapovaliv’s (VGK) four-point outing led Saginaw to a 6-3 victory. Saginaw, who will host the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, held a 3-1 series lead but managed to advance to Round 2 for the fifth time in franchise history. Sapovaliv’s 15 points were the second most in the OHL in the first round while rookie sensation Michael Misa had eight points alongside Dean Loukus’ 11-point effort.

Season series: Series tied 3-3-0

Schedule:

Game 1 — April 14 — SAG @ SAR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 2 — April 16 — SAG @ SAR — 2:05pm ET / 11:05am PT

Game 3 — April 18 — SAR @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 4 — April 20 — SAR @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 5* — April 22 — SAG @ SAR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 23 — SAR @ SAG — 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT

Game 7* — April 25 — SAG @ SAR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

*if necessary

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.