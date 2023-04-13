CHL to NHL: Teasdale and Wolf make NHL debuts

Former Rouyn-Noranda Huskies forward Joel Teasdale and Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf each made their NHL debuts Wednesday night.

Teasdale, who was undrafted, debuted with the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders. The 24-year-old played 10:18 and registered two hits and one block.

Teasdale 244 QMJHL games with Blainville-Boisbriand and Rouyn-Noranda and tallied 219 points. After a midseason trade to the Huskies in his final year of junior, Teasdale was part of the club’s 2019 Memorial Cup winning team.

As a pro, the Repentigny, QC,. native has played 124 AHL games with the Laval Rocket.

C'pas fâchant tout ça 😄 A million dollar smile#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mEGbxfidPX — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2023

Wolf won his NHL debut for the Calgary Flames as he made 23 saves in a 3-1 with over San Jose.

The 21-year-old won 106 games over four seasons with Everett while his 41 wins in 2018-19 are a franchise record. Over two professional seasons in the AHL, Wolf has won 74 games and in 2022-23, leads the AHL in wins with 41 and was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team.