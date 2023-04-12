Goyette, Morrison and Vikman sign entry-level deals

David Goyette (SBY) and Logan Morrison (OTT) both signed entry-level contracts with the Seattle Kraken earlier this week while Jesper Vikman (VAN) put pen to paper on a deal with Vegas.

Goyette was the 61st overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and signs his first professional contract after a career year in which he tallied 92 points (41 goals). The 11th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft, Goyette led all OHL rookies in goals (33) and points (73) a year ago. Goyette’s 165 points are the 40th most in Wolves history.

Morrison agreed to a deal with the Kraken as a free agent. Undrafted, Morrison has recorded 273 points in 222 regular season games with Hamilton and Ottawa. The Guelph, Ont., native claimed the Wayne Gretzky ‘99’ Award winner as OHL Playoffs MVP last season after he had a staggering 39 points in just 19 games as he led Hamilton to the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Vikman was the 125th overall pick by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Draft. In two seasons with the Giants, Vikman won 36 games, the seventh most in team history.