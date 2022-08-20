2022 World Juniors daily: Aug. 20

The 2022 World Juniors gold medallists will be crowned today.

Canada and Finland will battle for World Juniors supremacy while Czechia and Swden will play for bronze.

Finals schedule:

Czechia vs. Sweden — 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Canada vs. Finland — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

A look ahead:

Canada booked its spot in the final for the third straight year after a 5-2 win over Czechia in Friday’s semi.

Olen Zellweger (EVE) had three assists while Connor Bedard (REG), Logan Stankoven (KAM), Mason McTavish (HAM) and Joshua Roy (SHE) scored for Canada. In his fourth straight start, Dylan Garand (KAM) stopped 30s shots.

Jan Mysak (HAM) had one of Czechia’s goals as he took his tournament total to five while Tomas Suchankek (TC) made 22 saves before he was replaced by Pavel Cajan (KIT) for the final period.

Finland advanced to the gold medal game for the 11th time in program history after a 1-0 win over Sweden.

Who to watch:

Zellweger has been sensational for Canada as he once again demonstrated Friday with a three-assist effort.

The Anaheim Ducks prospect leads all d-man in the tournament with 10 points while his +12 rating is tied with McTavish for the lead. His eight assists are also tied for the most among all skaters.

His offensive contributions should come as no surprise; he had 14 goals and 78 points in just 55 games last season and won the Bill Hunter Trophy as the WHL’s Top Defenceman.

What’s at stake:

With a win, Canada would claim its 19th gold medal at the tournament. Regardless of result, it’ll be 34th time Canada has medalled at the event, the most all-time.

As for Finland, it’s the fourth time in the last nine tournaments that they have reached the final. In those three previous final appearances, they won gold and have five total first place finishes since 1974. Saturday’s result will guarantee Finland its 17th medal at the World Juniors.

Czechia seeks its first medal since they claimed bronze in 2005 where they beat hosts USA 3-2 thanks to former Prince Albert Raider Michal Polak’s overtime winner.

Sweden claimed bronze in 2020 and it marks the 17th time they have played in the third place game. They lost the battle for bronze in three consecutive years from 2015-17.

Awards handed out:

While the tournament isn’t over yet, the Top 3 players for each of the remaining four teams were announced Friday.

It was a clean CHL sweep for both Canada and Czechia; McTavish, Stankoven and Zellweger earned the honour for Canada while Mysak, David Spacek (SHE) and Suchanek were chosen from Czechia.

On Wednesday, Halifax’s Attilio Biasca was named as one of Switzerland’s Top 3 players after their quarterfinal defeat to Canada.