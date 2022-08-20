23 CHL players win gold at 2022 World Juniors

Twenty-three CHL players are golden.

Canada beat Finland 3-2 in overtime Saturday night to win gold at the 2022 World Juniors thanks to goals from Joshua Roy (SHE) and William Dufour (SJ) in regulation while Kent Johnson scored the winner at 3:20.

“This is the best feeling,” Canadian captain Mason McTavish (HAM) said. “It’s the reason you play hockey for games and opportunities like these.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m so proud of this group.”

After he led the tournament in goals (8), assists (9) and points (17), McTavish was named tournament MVP as well as the top forward. His 17 points are tied for the third most by a Canadian in a single World Juniors.

However, incredibly, his tournament might be best remembered for a miraculous play in his own end to deny Finland victory as he swatted the puck out of mid-air to prevent defeat.

“I just saw it tricking over and thought ‘oh crap’ I’ve got to do something here,” McTavish said. “I don’t know how I saved it.”

Olen Zellweger (EVE) tallied an assist Saturday and finished the tournament with 11 points, the second most by a Canadian defenceman in program history. Only Alex Pieterangelo (2010) has registered more in a single World Juniors campaign from the blue line. His +14 rating was a tournament best.

Both McTavish and Zellweger were named to the All-Star team post-game.

Dylan Garand (KAM) made 29 saves in the Canadian net and finished the tournament with a 1.98 GAA and a .925 save percentage. With Canada’s victory tonight, Dufour became the 25th player in history to win a World Juniors gold medal and a Memorial Cup in the same year.

It is the 14th time that Canada has gone unbeaten at a World Juniors while the win is their 19th ever at the tournament, the most all-time. It is the 34th medal for Canada at the competition, 11 more than their closest rival.

In defeat, Kingston’s Leevi Merilainen claimed a silver medal.

Earlier in the day, Fabian Lysell (VAN) and Oskar Olausson (OSH) claimed a bronze medal after Sweden beat Czechia 3-1.

Lysell, who concluded the tournament with six points (two goals), opened the scoring for Sweden while Olausson tallied five points (four assists) in the tournament. It is the eighth time Sweden has claimed bronze at the World Juniors and is the 20th overall medal they have claimed since 1974.

Michal Gut (EVE) had Czechia’s lone goal, and finished the competition with three goals and five points. Czech captain Jan Mysak (HAM) led the team in scoring with eight points while his five goals were tied for the second most in the tournament. He was named to the tournament’s All-Star team after the gold medal game.