Sabres agree to ELC with Kozak

The Buffalo Sabres have signed Portland Winterhawks co-captain Tyson Kozak to a three-year entry-level contract.

Kozak set career highs in 2021-22 in games played (68), goals (32), assists (37) and points (69) and was named to the WHL’s U.S. Second All-Star Team.

“It was an excellent year for him,” Sabres director of player development Adam Mair said. “The type of player that brings a really, really good blend of grit and two-way play.”

The Souris, MB., native was originally a sixth-round pick by Portland in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. Kozak was selected 193rd overall by the Sabres in 2021.