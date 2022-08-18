2022 World Juniors daily: Aug. 18

There are four teams left standing at the 2022 World Juniors.

The quarterfinals wrapped up Wednesday as Canada, Czechia, Finland and Sweden guaranteed they would play for a medal.

Semi-finals schedule (Aug. 19):

Canada vs. Czechia — 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Sweden vs. Finland — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

A look ahead:

Finland advanced to the semis for the fourth straight tournament with a 5-2 win over Germany in Wednesday’s opener.

Leevi Merilainen (KGN) made 19 saves in the Finnish net while Haakon Hanelt (GAT) added an assist for Germany. The German concluded the tournament with one goal and one assist in five games while Yannick Proske (SPO) notched three helpers.

Latvia’s incredible tournament came to an end against Sweden but they went down with a fight in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Fabian Lysell (VAN) tallied an assist, his fifth point of the competition, as Sweden reached the semis for only the second time in the last four tournaments.

Harijs Brants (BAT), Niks Fenenko (BAC), Bogdans Hodass (MC), Anri Ravinskis (BLB) and Sandis Vilmanis (SAR) all tallied at least one point in the tournament for Latvia.

Canada qualified for the semi-finals for the third consecutive year after a 6-3 win over Switzerland.

Logan Stankoven (KAM), the CHL Player of the Year in 2021-22, scored twice while Tyson Foerster (BAR), Jack Thompson (SOO), Nathan Gaucher (QUE) and Will Cuylle (WSR) also found the back of the net. Ronan Seeley (EVE) added two assists as Dylan Garand (KAM) made 14 saves.

Attilio Biasca’s fantastic tournament continued as he scored twice for the Swiss to take his total to four. Post-game, the Halifax forward was selected as one of Switzerland’s Top 3 players of the tournament. Furthermore, Jonas Taibel (MON) added two goals and an assist in the competition as Switzerland reached the quarterfinals for the seventh time in the last decade.

After a four-goal tournament, Attilio Biasca was named as one of Switzerland's Top 3 players at the 2022 #WorldJuniors! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PWjttLQ910 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 18, 2022

In the fourth quarterfinal, Czechia pulled off a massive upset as they eliminated the USA after a 3-2 win.

Czech captain Jan Mysak (HAM) scored once again while Matyas Sapovalic (SAG) was credited with the game-winner. Tri-City’s Tomas Suchanek turned aside 28 shots as Czechia reached the semi-finals for just the second time since 2005.

Sasha Pastujov concluded the tournament with one goal and three assists for the States. Their defeat means that no team has claimed back-to-back gold medals since Canada won five straight from 2005-09.

Who to watch:

It’s a bit of a broken-record at this time, but it’s hard to continue to ignore Mason McTavish (HAM).

He only registered one assist Wednesday but in five games, the Anaheim Ducks prospect continues to lead the tournament in goals (7), points (14) and +/- rating (+12).

His 21 shots are tied for the fourth most but among players to have taken the same number of shots, or more, his 33.3 shooting percentage leads the pack.