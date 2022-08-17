Lamoureux signs ELC with Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes have signed Drummondville Voltigeurs defenceman Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract.

Lamoureux was the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft after he registered four goals and 20 assists in 54 games with the Voltigeurs.

“We are very pleased to sign Maveric to an entry-level contract,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “He is a big, strong, physical defenseman who is a very good skater and has a good shot. We look forward to watching his development this season.”

The Laval, QC., native was the 12th overall pick by Drummondville in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft and has gone on to appear in 78 games as a Voltigeur.