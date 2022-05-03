2022 OHL Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semi-Final Series Schedules

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League has announced schedules for the 2022 OHL Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, with the Hamilton Bulldogs, North Bay Battalion, Kingston Frontenacs and Mississauga Steelheads advancing to second round play.

The Regular Season champion Bulldogs eliminated the Peterborough Petes in four games, scoring at least five goals in all four of their victories, with a total of 13 power play goals in the series. They’ll face the Mississauga Steelheads, who ousted the Barrie Colts in Game 6 of their first round series on Monday night in Barrie.

The Central Division champion Battalion eliminated the Ottawa 67’s in four games, winning three of those by one goal. Leading scorer Brandon Coe scored the deciding goal in both Games 2 and 3 of the first round matchup. The Troops advance to face the Kingston Frontenacs, who bested the Oshawa Generals in six games, moving on after Shane Wright’s overtime winner on Sunday.

The puck drops on Eastern Conference second round action beginning Thursday, May 5.

2022 #OHLPlayoffs Brackets

2022 OHL Eastern Conference Playoff Schedule:

(1) Hamilton Bulldogs (51-12-3-2) vs. (4) Mississauga Steelheads (37-23-2-6) – #HAMvsMISS

Game 1, Thurs., May 5 at Hamilton, 7:00pm

Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Hamilton , 2:00pm

Game 3, Tues., May 10 at Mississauga, 7:00pm

Game 4, Fri., May 13 at Mississauga, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sun., May 15 at Hamilton, 2:00pm*

Game 6, Tues., May 17 at Mississauga, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., May 18 at Hamilton, 7:00pm*

(2) North Bay Battalion (43-18-3-4) vs. (3) Kingston Frontenacs (41-22-4-1) – #NBvsKGN

Game 1, Fri., May 6 at North Bay, 7:00pm

Game 2, Sun. May 8 at North Bay, 2:00pm

Game 3, Tues., May 10 at Kingston, 7:00pm

Game 4, Thurs., May 12 at Kingston, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sat., May 14 at North Bay, 7:00pm*

Game 6, Sun., May 15 at Kingston, 6:00pm*

Game 7, Tues., May 17 at North Bay, 7:00pm*

*if necessary

Don’t miss a second of the 2022 OHL Playoffs. CHL TV playoff packages are on sale now, with complete OHL Playoff passes available for $59.99 plus tax. Get in on the CHL All Access playoff pass, or just tune into games for Round 2. See a full range of options at watch.chl.ca.