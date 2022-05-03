From the Point: Voltigeurs defenceman Maveric Lamoureux

Drummondville Voltigeurs defenseman Maveric Lamoureux joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss the upcoming NHL Draft, the chance to play alongside the best at the recent Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, and the opportunity to follow his father’s footsteps in the QMJHL:

Junior Hockey Magazine: At what point did your growth spurt happen?

Maveric Lamoureux: I was always taller than everyone. I never really had a huge growth spurt where I gained six or eight inches in a summer. I was always the tallest kid on all my teams and in all of my classes.

JHM: What does your morning look like in order to get in practices?

ML: Every day, we have school in the morning. For me, it is school in the morning and then at the rink. That is our daily routine. Sometimes we have workouts before school too, so those are pretty long days. It is hard to fit everything together but we find a way to do it.

JHM: What is it like to try to balance everything?

ML: It’s pretty hard to focus with school, the season, and the draft coming in, and now the playoffs. It’s a lot of work. It is something I like because all of my days are full.

JHM: What does it mean to you to be the second-highest rated QMJHL defenceman ahead of the NHL Draft?

ML: It’s a great feeling. It is so good to know I am among the best and that I am going to be drafted among the best of my class. I cannot wait to get to the draft and to know where I will go.

JHM: What was your experience like at the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game?

ML: It was such an honour. It was a great experience. I had played with some of the guys at the U18 camp last summer so I got to meet some friends again and meet some new guys too. I played with Shane Wright on my team. I got a chance to play with him and get to know him. It was such a great experience being with the best players.

JHM: What was it like for you after the game?

ML: When the (rosters) were announced, I got a lot of congratulatory text messages. My friends were excited to be there or to watch on TV. Seeing and hearing that, it was a nice feeling. After the game, they were so happy and so proud of me. It’s good to see all of your friends and for them to have the chance to watch you and be there for you.

JHM: Give us your own scouting report on your game.

ML: I am a big defenceman who likes to play physical and nasty. That has always been something about me. I like being in the other players’ faces and I like when the other team hates me. That is when I play my best game. Not a lot of people are going to do that so it is a good thing. I have also been working on my offensive game this year too and I have seen some improvement on that part. I am a big, tall defenceman who is going to play the game simple and be hard to play against. The other team is not going to want to play against me. I am good on the defensive side and now getting good on the offensive side.

JHM: How valuable was your father playing in the QMJHL in helping you know what to expect?

ML: It helped me at first because he knew what the QMJHL looked like. He played three years. He helped me a bit at first, giving me some little tips. He was so happy I was going to play in that league. He is so proud and happy especially now that I have a big chance of getting drafted this year.

JHM: Have you always been a physical player to go along with your size?

ML: It has always been a big part of me. My dad was that kind of player too so it comes a bit from him. It also comes from lacrosse. I played lacrosse for six years where there is a lot of crosschecking and smashing. The hitting and physical side has always been a big part of me.