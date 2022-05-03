CHL Team of the Week (Apr. 25 – May 1)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the 23rd edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from April 25 to May 1.

Leading the forward ranks is Montreal Canadiens prospect Xavier Simoneau of the Charlottetown Islanders who through three appearances collected two goals and eight assists for 10 points highlighted by a season high of six points coming in Sunday’s 10-2 win over Acadie-Bathurst. For his efforts, Simoneau was recognized as the QMJHL Player of the Week. A native of Saint-Andre-Avellin, Que., the overage centre closed out the regular season second in Islanders scoring with 86 points in 48 games.

Also up front is Philadelphia Flyers draftee Zayde Wisdom of the Kingston Frontenacs who through four playoff appearances posted four goals and four assists for eight points. Among the highlights was a two-goal, two-assist showing coming Thursday en route to a 6-2 road win in Oshawa that saw Wisdom claim first-star honours. For his efforts, the talented right-wing was later named the OHL Player of the Week. A 19-year-old Toronto native, Wisdom leads the Frontenacs in playoff scoring with 12 points in six outings.

Rounding out the forward group is Ottawa Senators up-and-comer Zack Ostapchuk of the Vancouver Giants who impressed with seven points counting two goals and five assists through three playoff appearances. Facing Everett in the opening round of WHL playoff action, the budding left-wing put up a dominant performance Friday as he scored twice and added two assists to guide his club to an 11-6 victory. Ostapchuk was later named the WHL Player of the Week in recognition of his efforts. An 18-year-old product of St. Albert, Alta., Ostapchuk sits tied for first in Giants playoff scoring with 11 points in five games.

On the blue line, Detroit Red Wings draft pick Alex Cotton of the Vancouver Giants dazzled with two goals and five assists for seven points in three outings underscored by two goals and three assists coming in Friday’s 11-6 victory over Everett. Through five playoff appearances, the hometown product and overage rearguard is tied for first in Giants scoring with 11 points.

Also on the back end is Tampa Bay Lightning draftee Jack Thompson of the Soo Greyhounds who collected two goals and four assists for six points through three playoff appearances highlighted by Thursday’s 5-4 overtime win in Guelph in which he put up a goal and two assists, with the latter helper coming in the extra session. A 20-year-old native of Courtice, Ont., Thompson leads the Greyhounds in playoff scoring with nine points in five games.

Between the pipes, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Taylor Gauthier of the Portland Winterhawks dominated in coming up with a .983 save percentage and 0.50 goals-against average in a pair of victories. Among the highlights was Tuesday’s 2-0 road victory in Prince George in which the overage netminder turned aside all 28 shots to record his first career playoff shutout. For his efforts, Gauthier was named the WHL Goaltender of the Week. Through four appearances this postseason, the Calgary native remains undefeated as he has dazzled with a .965 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average.