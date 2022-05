Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 25

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from April 25 to May 1, 2022.

FORWARDS:

Xavier Simoneau | Islanders | Charlottetown | 3GP-2G-8A, +7

Joshua Roy | Phœnix | Sherbrooke | 4GP-6G-3A, +3

Jacob Gaucher | Drakkar | Baie-Comeau | 3GP-3G-5A, +9

DEFENSEMEN:

Evan Nause | Remparts | Québec | 3GP-1G-4A, +4

Vincent Sévigny | Sea Dogs | Saint John | 3GP-1G-4A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Nathan Darveau | Tigres | Victoriaville | 2-1-0-0, 0.939%, 2.38, 1SO

