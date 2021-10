161 OHL Graduates Begin 2021-22 Season on AHL Rosters

A total of 161 OHL graduates have been included on AHL rosters to begin the 2021-22 season.

The list includes four 2002-born players who have begun the campaign with AHL clubs after spending most of the 2020-21 campaign playing in the League. Those names include Barrie Colts forward Tyson Foerster (Lehigh Valley Phantoms), Windsor Spitfires forward Jean-Luc Foudy (Colorado Eagles), Sarnia Sting forward Jacob Perreault (San Diego Gulls) and Kitchener Rangers defenceman Donovan Sebrango (Grand Rapids Griffins).

All 20 OHL member teams are represented by at least one alumnus, with the Kitchener Rangers leading the way with a total of 15 graduates on the list. The Ottawa 67’s trail close behind with 13 while the London Knights, Saginaw Spirit and Soo Greyhounds each feature 11 graduates in the AHL.

Among the AHL’s 31 clubs, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) and Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) lead the way with 10 OHL grads on their respective rosters. The Bridgeport Islanders (NY Islanders) and Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) follow with nine each.

The puck dropped on the AHL season on Friday, October 15th.

OHL Graduates on 2021-22 AHL Season Opening Rosters (as of Oct. 18):

* player born in 2002

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] (5):

Justin Bailey (Soo Greyhounds), Michael DiPietro (Ottawa 67’s), Ethan Keppen (Flint Firebirds), Spencer Martin (Mississauga Steelheads), Arturs Silovs (Barrie Colts)

Bakersfield Condors [EDM] (3):

Seth Griffith (London Knights), Kirill Maksimov (Niagara IceDogs), Markus Niemelainen (Saginaw Spirit)

Belleville Senators [OTT] (4):

Andrew Agozzino (Niagara IceDogs), Mitchell Hoelscher (Ottawa 67’s), Zac Leslie (Guelph Storm), Kole Sherwood (Kitchener Rangers)

Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] (9):

Andy Andreoff (Oshawa Generals), Ken Appleby (Oshawa Generals), Cole Coskey (Saginaw Spirit), Michael Dal Colle (Kingston Frontenacs), Blade Jenkins (Saginaw Spirit), Kyle MacLean (Oshawa Generals), Richard Panik (Guelph Storm), Chris Terry (Plymouth Whalers), Mitchell Vande Sompel (London Knights)

Charlotte Checkers [FLA/SEA] (4):

Connor Carrick (Plymouth Whalers), Frank Hora (Kitchener Rangers), Serron Noel (Kitchener Rangers), Cole Schwindt (Mississauga Steelheads)

Chicago Wolves [CAR] (8):

Jalen Chatfield (Windsor Spitfires), Josh Jacobs (Sarnia Sting), Joey Keane (London Knights), Josh Leivo (Kitchener Rangers), Sam Miletic (Niagara IceDogs), Blake Murray (Sudbury Wolves), Stefan Noesen (Plymouth Whalers), Ryan Suzuki (Saginaw Spirit)

Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] (6):

Tyler Angle (Windsor Spitfires), Cole Cassels (Oshawa Generals), Liam Foudy (London Knights), Brendan Gaunce (Erie Otters), Thomas Schemitsch (Owen Sound Attack), Justin Scott (Barrie Colts)

Colorado Eagles [COL] (4):

Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)*, Roland McKeown (Kingston Frontenacs), Keaton Middleton (Saginaw Spirit), Dalton Smith (Ottawa 67’s)

Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] (4):

Brian Lashoff (Kingston Frontenacs), Ryan Murphy (Kitchener Rangers), Donovan Sebrango (Kitchener Rangers)*, Hayden Verbeek (Soo Greyhounds)

Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] (3):

Cristiano DiGiacinto (Windsor Spitfires), Tim Gettinger (Soo Greyhounds), Hunter Skinner (London Knights)

Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] (6):

Paul Cotter (London Knights), Ben Jones (Niagara IceDogs), Mason Primeau (North Bay Battalion), Alan Quine (Belleville Bulls), Blake Siebenaler (Niagara IceDogs), Ben Thomson (North Bay Battalion)

Hershey Bears [WSH] (2):

Kody Clark (Ottawa 67’s), Michael Sgarbossa (Sudbury Wolves)

Iowa Wild [MIN] (5):

Will Bitten (Hamilton Bulldogs), Joseph Cramarossa (Belleville Bulls), Damien Giroux (Saginaw Spirit), Dakota Mermis (Oshawa Generals), Marco Rossi (Ottawa 67’s)

Laval Rocket [MTL] (2):

Michael McNiven (Owen Sound Attack), Michael Pezzetta (Sarnia Sting)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] (10):

Connor Bunnaman (Kitchener Rangers), Tyson Foerster (Barrie Colts)*, Morgan Frost (Soo Greyhounds), Hayden Hodgson (Saginaw Spirit), Mason Millman (Saginaw Spirit), Cal O’Reilly (Windsor Spitfires), Isaac Ratcliffe (Guelph Storm), Matthew Strome (Hamilton Bulldogs), Maksim Sushko (Owen Sound Attack), Garrett Wilson (Owen Sound Attack)

Manitoba Moose [WPG] (3):

Trent Bourque (Owen Sound Attack), Declan Chisholm (Peterborough Petes), Greg Meireles (Kitchener Rangers)

Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] (4):

Egor Afanasyev (Windsor Spitfires), Dylan Blujus (North Bay Battalion), Matt Luff (Hamilton Bulldogs), Michael McCarron (Oshawa Generals)

Ontario Reign [LA] (8):

Aidan Dudas (Owen Sound Attack), Sean Durzi (Guelph Storm), Cameron Gaunce (Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors), Jacob Ingham (Kitchener Rangers), Jacob Moverare (Mississauga Steelheads), Markus Phillips (London Knights), Garret Sparks (Guelph Storm), Matthew Villalta (Soo Greyhounds)

Providence Bruins [BOS] (5):

Justin Brazeau (North Bay Battalion), Kyle Keyser (Oshawa Generals), Brady Lyle (Owen Sound Attack), Zach Senyshyn (Soo Greyhounds), Jack Studnicka (Niagara IceDogs)

Rochester Americans [BUF] (5):

Mitch Eliot (Sarnia Sting), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sudbury Wolves), Ryan MacInnis (Kitchener Rangers), Matej Pekar (Sudbury Wolves), Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s)

Rockford IceHogs [CHI] (6):

D.J. Busdeker (Saginaw Spirit), Jacob LeGuerrier (Soo Greyhounds), Alexander Nylander (Mississauga Steelheads), Isaak Phillips (Sudbury Wolves), Alec Regula (London Knights), Malcolm Subban (Belleville Bulls)

San Diego Gulls [ANA] (4):

Sam Carrick (Brampton Battalion), Trevor Carrick (Sudbury Wolves), Sonny Milano (Plymouth Whalers), Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)*

San Jose Barracuda [SJ] (3):

Sasha Chmelevski (Ottawa 67’s), Zach Gallant (Peterborough Petes), Ryan Merkley (London Knights)

Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] (6):

Logan Brown (Kitchener Rangers), Nathan Todd (Ottawa 67’s), Alexey Toropchenko (Guelph Storm), Tyler Tucker (Flint Firebirds), Keean Washkurak (Mississauga Steelheads), Josh Wesley (Niagara IceDogs)

Stockton Heat [CGY] (3):

Matt Greenfield (Kitchener Rangers), Adam Ruzicka (Sudbury Wolves), Ilya Solovyov (Saginaw Spirit)

Syracuse Crunch [TB] (4):

Brandon Crawley (London Knights), Sean Day (Kingston Frontenacs), Alexey Lipanov (Kitchener Rangers), Darren Raddysh (Erie Otters)

Texas Stars [DAL] (7):

Nicholas Caamano (Hamilton Bulldogs), Riley Damiani (Kitchener Rangers), Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds), Tye Felhaber (Ottawa 67’s), Ben Gleason (Hamilton Bulldogs), Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads), Evgeniy Oksentyuk (Flint Firebirds)

Toronto Marlies [TOR] (10):

Richard Clune (Barrie Colts), Andrew D’Agostini (Peterborough Petes), Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (Peterborough Petes), Curtis Douglas (Windsor Spitfires), Kurtis Gabriel (Owen Sound Attack), Mac Hollowell (Soo Greyhounds), Josh Ho-Sang (Niagara IceDogs), Pavel Gogolev (Guelph Storm), Jack Kopacka (Soo Greyhounds), Nick Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Tucson Roadrunners [ARI] (9):

Travis Barron (Ottawa 67’s), Cam Dineen (Sarnia Sting), Barrett Hayton (Soo Greyhounds), Jan Jenik (Hamilton Bulldogs), Liam Kirk (Peterborough Petes), Vladislav Kolyachonok (Flint Firebirds), Ryan McGregor (Sarnia Sting), Ivan Prosvetov (Saginaw Spirit), Blake Speers (Soo Greyhounds)

Utica Comets [NJ] (6):

Kevin Bahl (Ottawa 67’s), Graeme Clarke (Ottawa 67’s), Nico Daws (Guelph Storm), Nikita Okhotyuk (Ottawa 67’s), Michael Vukojevic (Kitchener Rangers), Nate Schnarr (Guelph Storm)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] (3):

Chris Bigras (Owen Sound Attack), Jamie Devane (Plymouth Whalers), Jonathan Gruden (London Knights)



