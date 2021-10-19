Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 3

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from October 11 to 17, 2021.

_

FORWARDS:

Joshua ROY | Phœnix | Sherbrooke | 3GP-3G-5A, +2

Xavier BOURGAULT | Cataractes | Shawinigan | 3GP-3G-4A, +0

Félix LAFRANCE | Saguenéens | Chicoutimi | 3GPJ-6G-2A, +7

DEFENSEMEN:

Jérémy LANGLOIS | Eagles | Cape Breton | 4GP-4G-2A, +0

Louis CREVIER | Remparts | Quebec | 3GP-2G-2A, +5

GOALTENDER:

Jan BEDNAR | Titan | Acadie-Bathurst | 2-0-0-0, 1.93, 0.942%

_

