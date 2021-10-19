Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 3
Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from October 11 to 17, 2021.
_
FORWARDS:
- Joshua ROY | Phœnix | Sherbrooke | 3GP-3G-5A, +2
- Xavier BOURGAULT | Cataractes | Shawinigan | 3GP-3G-4A, +0
- Félix LAFRANCE | Saguenéens | Chicoutimi | 3GPJ-6G-2A, +7
DEFENSEMEN:
- Jérémy LANGLOIS | Eagles | Cape Breton | 4GP-4G-2A, +0
- Louis CREVIER | Remparts | Quebec | 3GP-2G-2A, +5
GOALTENDER:
- Jan BEDNAR | Titan | Acadie-Bathurst | 2-0-0-0, 1.93, 0.942%
_
2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:
Week 1 | Sep. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021
Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10, 2021
Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17, 2021