October 19, 2021

Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 3

QMJHL

 

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from October 11 to 17, 2021.

FORWARDS:

  • Joshua ROY | Phœnix | Sherbrooke | 3GP-3G-5A, +2
  • Xavier BOURGAULT | Cataractes | Shawinigan | 3GP-3G-4A, +0
  • Félix LAFRANCE | Saguenéens | Chicoutimi | 3GPJ-6G-2A, +7

DEFENSEMEN:

  • Jérémy LANGLOIS | Eagles | Cape Breton | 4GP-4G-2A, +0
  • Louis CREVIER | Remparts | Quebec | 3GP-2G-2A, +5

GOALTENDER:

  • Jan BEDNAR | Titan | Acadie-Bathurst | 2-0-0-0, 1.93, 0.942%

Équipe de la semaine-Semaine 3

2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:

Week 1 | Sep. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021
Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10, 2021
Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17, 2021

