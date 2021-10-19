Pinelli to Lead Rangers in 2021-22

Kitchener, ON – The Kitchener Rangers have named forward Francesco Pinelli the club’s 2021-22 team captain.

The 18-year-old forward from Stoney Creek, Ontario was selected by the Rangers in the 1st round, (13th overall) in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. He has tallied 20 goals and 45 points in 61 career regular-season games played.

Pinelli won the gold medal with Team Canada at the World Under 18 Championships in Frisco, Texas and finished tied for third on the team in points as he put up four goals and seven assists in eleven games. He was selected 42nd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft by the LA Kings.

“It obviously feels great to be named captain for this amazing organization,” said Francesco. “I think I lead by example on and off the ice in many different ways. Looking after the younger guys, and making sure everyone is feeling good.”

Arber Xhekaj, Mike Petizian, Declan McDonnell and Reid Valade have been named alternate captains.

