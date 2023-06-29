11 CHL players are selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft

Dating back to 1969, the CHL has seen 10 or more of its players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft – a streak that now runs at 55 consecutive drafts

Led by the first overall selection of Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard by the Chicago Blackhawks, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 11 CHL players were selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee. These 11 selections accounted for more than a third of the NHL’s first-round picks on Wednesday night, which was once again the most of any development league in the world.

Over the last 54 years, the CHL has had 10 or more of its players selected in the first round of every NHL Draft dating back to 1969 – a streak that now runs at 55 consecutive drafts.

The first of the 11 CHL players taken on Wednesday was Connor Bedard (Regina Pats, C), who was chosen first by Chicago. His selection made him the first CHL skater to be taken with the top pick since former Rimouski Océanic forward Alexis Lafrenière accomplished the feat in 2020. This past season, Bedard led all CHL skaters in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), and points per game (2.51) in 57 regular-season games. His performance from the last year made him the first Western Hockey League (WHL) player in 27 years to top 140 points in the regular season. It also earned him the CHL’s Top Prospect, Top Scorer, and David Branch Player of the Year awards earlier this month at the 2023 CHL Awards in Kamloops, B.C.

Since 2020, when Bedard became the first-ever player to be granted exceptional status in the WHL, the 17-year-old from North Vancouver has played in a total of 134 career regular season games, collecting 271 points (134G, 137A) along the way.

On Wednesday, Bedard was just the first of six WHL players taken in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Following the selection of the Pats centreman was Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings, C), who was chosen ninth overall by the Detroit Red Wings, before later the Buffalo Sabres took Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE, LW) with the 13th pick. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Penguins called upon Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors, C) with the 14th overall selection, Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants, LW) was chosen 16th by the Calgary Flames, and the Nashville Predators drafted Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades, D) at No. 24.

Meanwhile, leading the way for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the first night of this year’s NHL Draft was Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack, LW), who went 18th overall to the Winnipeg Jets. In addition to being this year’s CHL Scholastic Player of the Year, Barlow scored 46 times this season, including 12 game-winning goals, which were among the most in the CHL this season. In addition to his selection, the OHL saw four more of its players drafted in the first round. Those picks included Oliver Bonk (London Knights, D) being chosen by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 22nd overall pick, Quentin Musty’s (Sudbury Wolves, LW) selection at No. 26 by the San Jose Sharks, the Colorado Avalanche drafting Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals, C) with the 27th pick of the first round, and Easton Cowan (London Knights, LW) rounded out the OHL’s first-day draft picks when he was taken 28th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Eight of the 11 CHL players selected in the first round of this year’s draft competed in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game that took place back on January 25 in Langley, B.C. Both Quentin Musty and Samuel Honzek, who were unable to play in this game due to injury, were among the 40 CHL players originally chosen for this event. The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is an annual showcase of draft-eligible talent and features future NHL stars from across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. Next year, this event will take place in Moncton, N.B., on January 24, 2024.

Following tonight’s first round, there have now been a total of 880 players from the CHL selected in the first round of an NHL Draft since 1969 — accounting for nearly two-thirds of all first-rounders chosen over that time.

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft will continue on Thursday with rounds two through seven.

11 CHL Players selected in the First Round of the 2023 NHL Draft

Players with hyperlinked names have video profiles from the #MeetTheFuture series presented by Kubota Canada. The statistics listed below come from the 2022-23 season.

*denotes players who competed in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

1. Connor Bedard (Regina Pats, C / WHL)* – Chicago Blackhawks: 1st in CHL scoring (143 points) & goals (71); recorded 38 multi-point games this past season; T-1st for assists in WHL (72)

9. Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings, C / WHL)* – Detroit Red Wings: Led Brandon Wheat Kings in all offensive categories including goals (33), assists (45), points (78), & power-play points (38)

13. Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE, LW / WHL)* – Buffalo Sabres: 3rd in WHL scoring (98 points); led all WHL forwards with a plus-68 rating; ranked 2nd in WHL for shorthanded goals (6)

14. Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors, C / WHL)* – Pittsburgh Penguins: T-6th in the WHL for game-winning goals (7); ranked 6th in points per game during WHL playoffs (1.60)

16. Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants, LW / WHL) – Calgary Flames: T-1st in WHL for points per game by a rookie (1.30); 2nd in WHL for scoring (56 points) & goals (23) by a rookie

18. Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack, LW / OHL)* – Winnipeg Jets: T-1st in CHL for game-winning goals (12); ranked 5th in goals in the OHL (46); winner of 2023 CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award

22. Oliver Bonk (London Knights, D / OHL)* – Philadelphia Flyers: Ranked 3rd in goals among rookie defenceman in the OHL (10); ranked 2nd in points among rookie defenceman in the OHL (40)

24. Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades, D / WHL)* – Nashville Predators: Ranked 10th among WHL defencemen with a plus-31 rating; career-high in goals (9), assists (28) & points (37) last season

26. Quentin Musty (Sudbury Wolves, LW / OHL) – San Jose Sharks: Ranked 11th in points per game in the OHL (1.47); led Sudbury Wolves with 52 assists this season

27. Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals, C / OHL)* – Colorado Avalanche: Ranked 4th in goals (24), 3rd in assists (35), and 3rd in points (59) on the Oshawa Generals this season

28. Easton Cowan (London Knights, LW / OHL) – Toronto Maple Leafs: Ranked 1st in rookie scoring (21 points), goals (9), and assists (12) during 2023 OHL Playoffs; ranked 3rd in OHL rookie scoring (53 points) this season