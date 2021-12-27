MENU
December 27, 2021

World Juniors Bound – Sebastian Cossa

NAME: Sebastian Cossa
WHL CLUB: Edmonton Oil Kings
HOMETOWN: Fort McMurray, Alta.
NHL CLUB: Detroit Red Wings

The first goaltender selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cossa is ready to build off another strong start to the regular season at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The product of Fort McMurray, Alta. was selected 15th overall by the Detroit Red Wings this past July, and since returning to the Oil Kings has compiled a 15-3-2-1 record and two shutouts over 21 appearances.

Cossa’s WHL numbers are staggering. In 73 games, he has suffered a regulation defeat just 10 times, a number equal to the tally of shutouts he has recorded over his time with Edmonton.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound puckstopper was named the WHL’s Goaltender of the Month for October, and over his WHL career Cossa holds a 2.07 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Cossa and Kamloops Blazers netminder Dylan Garand make up two-thirds of the Canadian goaltending roster at this year’s World Juniors, and the 19-year-old is also one of four Oil Kings, all of whom are first-round NHL Draft selections, representing the Central Division leaders with Canada.

