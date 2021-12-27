World Juniors Bound – Connor Bedard

NAME: Connor Bedard

WHL CLUB: Regina Pats

HOMETOWN: North Vancouver, B.C.

NHL CLUB: Eligible 2023

Jay Bouwmeester and Connor Bedard. The list of WHL 16-year-olds called to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is a short one. It’s all the more impressive for the reigning WHL Rookie of the Year, who is hoping to follow up a gold medal-winning performance at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship with World Juniors glory this winter.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C., leads all Pats forwards in scoring this season with 24 points from 24 games, and over his 39 appearances in the WHL the Regina forward has already lit the lamp 26 times. 22 of those goals have come at even strength.

Bedard is one of two Pats representing their countries at this year’s World Juniors, with Regina bragging rights on the line December 26, when Bedard’s Canada squad faces off against Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Stanislav Svozil and Czechia.

Only four 16-year-olds in the history of the IIHF World Junior Championship have recorded more than five points in the tournament as 16-year-olds, led by Wayne Gretzky’s 17-point effort at the 1978 event.

Bedard has shown he can score at the WHL, and Under-18 level. Now, another new challenge begins, and the World Juniors are his stage.