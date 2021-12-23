World Juniors Bound – Kaiden Guhle

NAME: Kaiden Guhle

WHL CLUB: Edmonton Oil Kings

HOMETOWN: Sherwood Park, Alta.

NHL CLUB: Montreal Canadiens

The Edmonton Oil Kings completed one of the biggest deals in recent WHL memory December 1, when they acquired Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle from the Prince Albert Raiders.

Guhle, the 16th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, made an instant impression with Edmonton, registering three points in three appearances and tallying a game-winning goal December 8 at Winnipeg.

The product of Sherwood Park, Alta. will captain the Canadian squad at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, marking the second time the defenceman will don the “C” for Canada at an international event. Guhle also captained Team Canada Red’s entry at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner brings championship experience to the Canadian team. He was a member of the Raiders club that captured the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2019.

Guhle is one of two returnees from the WHL on this year’s Canadian World Juniors squad, joining Kamloops Blazers netminder and New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand.