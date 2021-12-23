Beyond Canada: 5 opposing players set to make noise at the World Juniors

While much of the focus at the World Juniors will be on Team Canada and the 23 past and present Canadian Hockey League talents that make up its roster, the competition also brings no shortage of skill. Standing out from the pack, here are five opposing players to keep an eye on once puck drops:

Jan Mysak (Hamilton Bulldogs) – Czech Republic

Appointed captain of the Czech Republic squad, centre Jan Mysak enters tournament action with the hot stick as he headlines the Hamilton Bulldogs with 17 goals coming in just 25 appearances this season. Marking his third trip to the World Juniors, the 2002-born forward was among the top performers for his side a year ago as he finished with three points through five contests. Selected 20th overall by Hamilton in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, Mysak’s time in the junior ranks counts two seasons in which he has collected 56 points over 47 contests. He was later selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Martin Chromiak (Kingston Frontenacs) – Slovakia

Set to make his second showing with Slovakia at the World Juniors, Kingston Frontenacs left-wing Martin Chromiak brings speed and a great shot, desirable attributes that make him a name to circle with each shift he takes. Originally chosen second overall by the Frontenacs in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, the budding forward joined the squad later that season, showing no difficulty in adapting to the North American game as he ultimately finished his first campaign with 33 points through 28 appearances to earn a spot on the OHL Second All-Rookie Team. A 2020 fifth-round selection of the Los Angeles Kings, the 19-year-old has continued to flash his offensive game this season to the tune of 32 points in 23 games.

Fabian Lysell (Vancouver Giants) – Sweden

Skating in his first season in the junior ranks after being chosen in the opening round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Vancouver Giants right-wing Fabian Lysell has dazzled with 11 goals and 17 assists through 23 appearances, production that puts him a lone point shy of the team lead. Chosen 21st overall by the Boston Bruins in last summer’s NHL Draft, the 18-year-old now returns to the national stage following a dominant showing at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship where he put up a team-leading nine points in seven games to help the Swedes claim the bronze medal.

Lorenzo Canonica (Shawinigan Cataractes) – Switzerland

Making his debut at the World Juniors, Swiss-born centre Lorenzo Canonica of the Shawinigan Cataractes has taken an offensive stride this season where following a modest rookie campaign in which he finished with 16 points in 24 games the budding forward now sits fourth in team scoring with 27 points through 29 contests entering this year’s winter break. A projected late-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft, the 18-year-old now has the opportunity to shine under the national spotlight where it is expected that he will provide the Swiss with invaluable secondary scoring support and further boost his stock ahead of draft day.

Sasha Pastujov (Guelph Storm) – United States

One of just five OHL skaters to have reached the 20-goal plateau by the winter break, Guelph Storm right-wing Sasha Pastujov brings solid offensive instincts as evidenced by his solid start to 2021-22 that sees him with 35 points through 26 appearances. Pastujov is particularly effective on the man advantage as more than a quarter of his tallies this season have come on the powerplay. One of two CHL players set to compete for Team USA alongside OHL brethren Tanner Dickinson of the Soo Greyhounds, Pastujov most recently skated with the Americans at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship where he finished first in team scoring with eight points in five games. Pastujov, 18, was chosen by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round of last summer’s NHL Draft.