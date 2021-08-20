Wolves’ Stillman inks with Devils

Newark, NJ – The New Jersey Devils today signed forward Chase Stillman – the second of the club’s two first-round picks and 29th-overall section in the 2021 NHL Draft– to a three-year, entry-level contract. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Stillman, 18, played for Esbjerg U20 in Denmark while on loan from Sudbury as the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) was unable to have a season this past year. In eight games, he scored nine goals and seven assists for 16 points with 43 penalty minutes. Stillman led his team in points per game and ranked third in goals and points. The 6’1″, 180lb forward skated for Sudbury (OHL) in 2019-20 tallying 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points in 58 games played. Prior to his time in the OHL, Stillman was a member of Rayside-Balfour Canadians of the NOJHL. He totaled six goals and two assists for eight points in eight games played during the regular season, while posting one goal and one assist in five games played during the playoffs.

A native of Sudbury, Ontario, but born in St. Louis, MO, Stillman has ties to the NHL with his father, Cory, being selected sixth overall in the 1992 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames. Cory would go on to play 16 seasons in the NHL, appearing in over 1,000 games and posting 727 points while winning two Stanley Cup titles (Tampa Bay, 2004; Carolina, 2006). Chase’s older brother, Riley, is entering his second season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

MEET THE FUTURE – CHASE STILLMAN (NEW JERSEY DEVILS):