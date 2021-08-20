OHL Announces Additional Health and Safety Protocols for Upcoming Season

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is announcing that effective October 7, 2021 with the commencement of the 2021-22 regular season, the League will be expanding its current vaccination policy which applies to members of the OHL Community. This expanded policy will cover all spectators and other attendees at all OHL events, including games and practices.

Those wishing to gain access to OHL facilities of the 17 Ontario based teams will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and follow any other safety protocols while in the facility. Children under the age of 12 will be required to be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult and will be required to follow all safety protocols.

About the Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League is a proud member of the Canadian Hockey League which is the world’s largest development hockey league with 60 teams in nine Canadian provinces and four American states. In addition to the OHL, the CHL is made up of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.