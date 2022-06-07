Spitfires’ Daniel D’Amico Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Daniel D’Amico of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Player of the Week, guiding his team to a Western Conference title with seven points including five goals and two assists in four games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-6.

D’Amico provided the Spitfires with the offensive firepower they’d need to get past the Flint Firebirds, scoring twice in a 3-2 overtime win in Game 6 of the series before recording a hat trick at home in Game 7 to help Windsor secure the Wayne Gretzky Trophy. After being held off the scoresheet in Windsor’s 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 of the OHL Championship Series against Hamilton, D’Amico came back with a pair of primary assists in Game 2 as Windsor fell short 5-4.

A 21-year-old native of Caledon, Ont., D’Amico sits third in Spitfires playoff scoring with 18 points (9-9–18) in 20 games. He comes off an overage season that included 32 goals, 26 assists and 58 points in 67 games, rounding out his OHL regular season career with 88 goals, 85 assists and 173 points in 254 games, all as a Spitfire. The 5-foot-10, 197Ib. winger was originally Windsor’s sixth round (109th overall) pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection. He attended rookie camp with the St. Louis Blues last fall.

Also considered for the award this week, Hamilton Bulldogs forward Avery Hayes put up five points (3-2–5) in two outings while teammate Logan Morrison recorded four assists in a pair of contests.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Playoffs:

May 30 – June 5: Daniel D’Amico (Windsor Spitfires)

May 23 – May 29: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

May 16 – May 22: Avery Hayes (Hamilton Bulldogs)

May 9 – May 15: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

May 2 – May 8: Joseph Serpa (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 25 – May 1: Zayde Wisdom (Kingston Frontenacs)

Apr. 19 – Apr. 24: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Apr. 11 – Apr. 18: Robert Calisti (Soo Greyhounds)

Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Martin Chromiak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Mason McTavish (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit)

Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Matthew Maggio (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Theo Hill (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)