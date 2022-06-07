MENU
June 7, 2022

Spitfires’ Xavier Medina Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Ontario Hockey League
Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Xavier Medina of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 3-1 with a 2.07 goals-against average, .937 save percentage and one shutout.

Medina backstopped the Spitfires to a Western Conference title, entering Game 5 of their series against the Flint Firebirds before helping them win the following two contests. Medina turned aside 31 of 33 in Windsor’s 3-2 overtime win over Flint in Game 6 of the Western Conference Championship Series before logging a 38-save shutout in a 4-0 victory in Game 7. He guided Windsor to a 4-3 overtime win over the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 1 of the OHL Championship Series on Friday night, turning aside 43 of the 46 shots that came his way. Medina made 22 saves in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to Hamilton. This marks the first time Medina has claimed the honours this season.

A 20-year-old native of Detroit, Mich., Medina has played to a 3-2 record with a 2.03 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and one shutout in the 2022 OHL Playoffs. The 6-foot, 171Ib. netminder played to a mark of 18-8-1-2 during the regular season, registering a 3.05 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 30 games. He owns a career record of 35-19-5-2 over two seasons after being Windsor’s third round (59th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Playoffs:
May 30 – June 5: Xavier Medina (Windsor Spitfires)
May 23 – May 29: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
May 16 – May 22: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
May 9 – May 15: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
May 2 – May 8: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)
Apr. 25 – May 1: Luke Cavallin (Flint Firebirds)
Apr. 18 – Apr. 24: Tucker Tynan (Soo Greyhounds)

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:
Apr. 11 – Apr. 17: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)
Apr. 4 – Apr. 10: Michael Simpson (Peterborough Petes)
Mar. 28 – Apr. 3: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)
Mar. 21 – Mar. 27: Joey Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)
Mar. 14 – Mar. 20: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
Mar. 7 – Mar. 13: Nick Chenard (Owen Sound Attack)
Feb. 28 – Mar. 6: Marco Costantini (Hamilton Bulldogs)
Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)
Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)
Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Pavel Cajan (Kitchener Rangers)
Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)
Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Max Donoso (Ottawa 67’s)
Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)
Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury Wolves)
Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: Nolan Lalonde (Erie Otters)
Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: Joe Ranger (Mississauga Steelheads)
Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Owen Bennett (Guelph Storm)
Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Mack Guzda (Barrie Colts)
Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Leevi Merilainen (Kingston Frontenacs)
Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Tye Austin (Peterborough Petes)
Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)
Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion
Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)
Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)
Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)
Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)
Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)

