Red Tilson Trophy: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Dallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires is the 2021-22 recipient of the Red Tilson Trophy, an award presented annually to the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player during the regular season as voted by the writers and broadcasters that cover the League. The OHL’s Most Outstanding Player Award is presented by Kia.

Johnston led the Canadian Hockey League with 124 points (46-78–124) in 68 games and follows past greats in Ryan Ellis (2011), Ernie Godden (1981) and Glenn Hall (1951) as the fourth player in Spitfires history to have his name etched on the Red Tilson Trophy.

“As a proud partner of the CHL and presenting sponsor of the Memorial Cup, Kia is excited to congratulate Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires, winner of the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL Most Outstanding Player,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing for Kia Canada. “At Kia, we believe in movement that inspires, and Wyatt exemplifies this in his play. We can’t wait to see more of him on the ice for years to come.”

Johnston led the OHL, putting up 1.82 points-per-game during the regular season to finish with a total of 124, the fifth-highest single season total in Spitfires franchise history behind Ernie Godden (153, 1980-81), Bill Bowler (135, 1994-95), Kelly Cain (133, 1987-88) and Blair Barnes (130, 1979-80). His 46 goals were the most by a Spitfire since Steve Ott scored 50 in 2000-01.

“It is an amazing honour to be receiving the Red Tilson Trophy,” said Johnston. “There are countless people who have had massive contributions to helping me in this accomplishment. It is a huge privilege based on all the great players in this league. It is definitely a pretty cool feeling.”

The 19-year-old native of Toronto, Ont. finished with 42 multi-point performances on the campaign including four different games with at least four points. He becomes the first player since Jason Allison of the 1993-94 London Knights to claim each of the Red Tilson Trophy, the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the League’s top scorer, as well as the William Hanley Trophy as the OHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player all in the same season.

“It’s obvious Wyatt is an elite talent,” said Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler, “but he is a better teammate and person. Speaking for the organization, we are so proud of him. He deserves this award and he will continue to get better and that is great for both the Spitfires and the Dallas Stars.”

Johnston follows current Stars forward Tyler Seguin, who claimed the honour as a member of the Plymouth Whalers during the 2009-10 season. The 6-foot-2, 181Ib. centreman who helped Canada’s National Under-18 Team win gold in 2021 has amassed 154 points (58-96–154) over 121 career regular season games since being selected by the Spitfires with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. He was Dallas’ first round (23rd overall) choice in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Red Tilson Trophy is the most prestigious individual award presented by the Ontario Hockey League. First presented in 1945, the trophy is named in honour of Albert “Red” Tilson, who was killed in action in Europe during World War II. Tilson was the OHA scoring champion for the 1942-43 season after scoring 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 22 games with the Oshawa Generals.

Accredited media were asked to select their top choice from separate ballots that featured a team-nominated representative from each of the League’s Eastern and Western Conference teams. Johnston emerged as the Western Conference frontrunner, receiving over 73 percent of the vote while North Bay Battalion forward Brandon Coe was voted as the Eastern Conference’s Most Outstanding Player. Johnston drew 80 percent of the vote on the final ballot to be named the Most Outstanding Player in the Ontario Hockey League.

The Red Tilson Trophy winner is the OHL’s nominee for Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year, an award that will be announced prior to the conclusion of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia that takes place in Saint John, New Brunswick from June 20-29.